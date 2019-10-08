Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Recommended Specs Includes 32GB of RAM (Updated)

(Image credit: EA)

Updated 10/8/2019, 2 PM PT: Hours after its initial release recommended 32GB of RAM, the company updated its recommended specs, dropping the memory spec down to a more reasonable 16GB.

Electronics Arts has unveiled the system requirements for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and the recommended specs are a doozy. Specifically, it calls for 32GB of RAM.



Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Recommended Specs Minimum Specs OS 64-bit Windows 7/8.1/10 64-bit Windows 7/8.1/10 CPU Intel Core i7-6700K / AMD Ryzen 7 1700 or equivalent Intel Core i3-3220 / AMD FX-6100 or equivalent RAM 32GB 8GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD RX Vega 56 or equivalent Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 / AMD Radeon HD 7750 or equivalent DirectX 11 11 Storage space 55GB 55GB

That's more RAM than most games recommend, which is usually around 16GB, or sometimes just 8GB. (8GB is generally considered to be the minimum amount of RAM that's acceptable in a gaming PC these days, and that's the amount in the minimum spec).

It's especially interesting because the rest of the recommend specs are a few years old, including both the CPUs and the graphics cards.

EA and developer Respawn Entertainment recommend an Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1700, and, on the GPU side, a GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD RX Vega 56. Among the minimum requirements are an Intel Core i3-3220 or AMD FX-6100 and Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 or AMD Radeon HD 7750, and 8GB of RAM.





It's odd, because most of the other requirements are at least somewhat accessible to most gamers. But a pair of 16GB SODIMMs can easily cost between $150 and $200, adding to the cost of a machine that could run the game at max settings. Gamers should wait to see how to see what the performance difference is before splurging on the extra RAM. That being said, memory prices have been trending down, so if more games come out with recommendations like this, it may become time to consider whether it's worth it to upgrade.