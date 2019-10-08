Trending

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Recommended Specs Includes 32GB of RAM (Updated)

(Image credit: EA)

Updated 10/8/2019, 2 PM PT: Hours after its initial release recommended 32GB of RAM, the company updated its recommended specs, dropping the memory spec down to a more reasonable 16GB.
Original Article, 10/8/2019, 11:54 AM PT:

Electronics Arts has unveiled the system requirements for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and the recommended specs are a doozy. Specifically, it calls for 32GB of RAM.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen OrderRecommended SpecsMinimum Specs
OS64-bit Windows 7/8.1/1064-bit Windows 7/8.1/10
CPUIntel Core i7-6700K / AMD Ryzen 7 1700 or equivalentIntel Core i3-3220 / AMD FX-6100 or equivalent
RAM32GB8GB
GPUNvidia GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD RX Vega 56 or equivalentNvidia GeForce GTX 650 / AMD Radeon HD 7750 or equivalent
DirectX1111
Storage space55GB55GB

That's more RAM than most games recommend, which is usually around 16GB, or sometimes just 8GB. (8GB is generally considered to be the minimum amount of RAM that's acceptable in a gaming PC these days, and that's the amount in the minimum spec).

It's especially interesting because the rest of the recommend specs are a few years old, including both the CPUs and the graphics cards

EA and developer Respawn Entertainment recommend an Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1700, and, on the GPU side, a GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD RX Vega 56. Among the minimum requirements are an Intel Core i3-3220 or AMD FX-6100 and Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 or AMD Radeon HD 7750, and 8GB of RAM.

It's odd, because most of the other requirements are at least somewhat accessible to most gamers. But a pair of 16GB SODIMMs can easily cost between $150 and $200, adding to the cost of a machine that could run the game at max settings. Gamers should wait to see how to see what the performance difference is before splurging on the extra RAM. That being said, memory prices have been trending down, so if more games come out with recommendations like this, it may become time to consider whether it's worth it to upgrade.

    Origin states 16gb as recommended RAM capacity. I can't find any PC recommended specs on EA website.
    This seems like a mistake. There's no way the game is affected 16 vs 32gb of ram is there?
    So now devs are working for memory manufacturers, i see.

    "This seems like a mistake. There's no way the game is affected 16 vs 32gb of ram is there? "
    It could be, but nothing virtual memory won't solve.
    But a pair of 16GB SODIMMs can easily cost between $150 and $200, adding to the cost of a machine that could run the game at max settings.

    Since when do desktops use SODIMMs?
    I don't see how 32GB is out of the price range for gamers. When 16GB started to show up as the recommended spec. 16GB RAM cost more then than 32GB costs now. The recommended specs is usually for enthusiasts who have higher end hardware.

    Although all of this is meaningless as each company has their own method of determining minimum and recommended. Perhaps it was a slip up. Perhaps it means if you want max settings, 8K and 60FPS. You'll need 32GB RAM.:rolleyes:
    Right now, 32GB is just as accessible as 16GB was a year ago, if not MORE so, because you can get 32GB in some flavors of DDR4 for like 126 bucks. If DRAM prices go back up to normal, equalized (Not last years insane prices) levels though, then a lot of people are going to find that out of reach.
    Google Chrome : "32GB??... The force is strong with this one"
