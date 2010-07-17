The Final StarCraft II System Requirements Are...

Can you believe it? Starcraft 2 will be here in less than two weeks, which means that you have less time than that to make sure that your system is up to snuff to play it.

Blizzard has finally released the final system specifications for Starcraft 2, which we're sure that most of you meet. Still, it's nice to know where you fall in the range from "required" to "recommended" and beyond.

Minimum System Requirements*:PC: Windows XP/Windows Vista/Windows 7 (Latest Service Packs) with DirectX 9.0c 2.6 GHz Pentium IV or equivalent AMD Athlon processor 128 MB PCIe NVIDIA GeForce 6600 GT or ATI Radeon 9800 PRO video card or betterMac: Mac OS X 10.5.8, 10.6.2 or newer Intel Processor NVIDIA GeForce 8600M GT or ATI Radeon X1600 or betterPC/Mac: 12 GB available HD space 1 GB RAM (1.5 GB required for Windows Vista/Windows 7 users, 2 GB for Mac users) DVD-ROM drive Broadband Internet connection 1024X720 minimum display resolution *Note: Due to potential programming changes, the Minimum System Requirements for this game may change over time.Recommended Specifications:PC: Windows Vista/Windows 7 Dual Core 2.4Ghz Processor 2 GB RAM 512 MB NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GTX or ATI Radeon HD 3870 or betterMac: Intel Core 2 Duo processor 4 GB system RAM NVIDIA GeForce 9600M GT or ATI Radeon HD 4670 or better

(source: Big Download.)