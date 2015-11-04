Trending

StarTech Wants Transition To USB Type-C And Thunderbolt 3 To Be As Seamless As Possible

StarTech specializes in making hard to find cables and adapters for all sorts of unique computing needs. To help transition to USB 3.1 Type-C connectors and the Thunderbolt 3 specification, StarTech created a line of USB Type-C products to meet almost any need.

The company's new products all make use of Type-C connectors in one way or another. There are display adapters available that convert USB Type-C to VGA or DVI outputs, a USB hub that splits a single Type-C port to one Type-C and three USB 3.0 ports, and the company is offering four different network adapters, one of which offers an extra USB 3.0 port.

StarTech is also well known for making cables, many of them otherwise hard to find. The company has continued that trend with Type-C connectors, stating that it wishes to aid the transition to the new format by making it easy to use legacy devices on Type-C ports. StarTech offers USB Type-C to USB-A and USB-B cables in both USB 2.0 and USB 3.1 speeds, among others.

Display AdaptersCDP2VGAUSB-C to VGA
CDP2VGAWUSB-C to VGA
CDP2HDUSB-C to HDMI
CDP2HDWUSB-C to HDMI
USB Type-C CablesUSB2CUB1MUSB-C to Micro-B Cable - M/M - 3ft - USB 2.0
USB2CB1MUSB-C to USB-B Cable - M/M - 3ft - USB 2.0
USB2AC1MUSB-C to USB-A Cable - M/M - 3ft - USB 2.0
USB31CAADPUSB-C to USB-A Adapter Cable - M/F - 6in - USB 3.0
USB31CC1MUSB-C Cable - M/M - 3ft - USB 3.1 (10 Gbps)
USB31AC1MUSB-C to USB-A - M/M - 3ft - USB 3.1 (10 Gbps)
USB31CUB1MUSB-C to Micro-B Cable - M/M - 3ft - USB 3.1 (10 Gbps)
USB31CB1MUSB-C to USB-B Cable - M/M - 3ft - USB 3.1 (10 Gbps)
USB HubHB30C3A1CFB4-Port USB 3.0 Hub - USB-C to 1x USB-C and 3x USB-A
Network AdaptersUS1GC301AUUSB-C to Gigabit Network Adapter with Extra USB 3.0 Port
US1GC30AUSB-C to Gigabit Network Adapter - Silver
US1GC30BUSB-C to Gigabit Network Adapter - Black
US1GC30WUSB-C to Gigabit Network Adapter - White

  • RyanArr 04 November 2015 22:40
    "to meet almost any need"

    Really? Is this news or a press release? How about a USB-C hub with an upstream USB-C PORT instead of a three inch cable? USB-C has been on the market for 10 months and STILL nobody can make a hub that isn't a dongle. I can't be the only one that would like my hub on the back of my desk or undr my desk rather than dangling from my laptop.
  • Altheran 05 November 2015 01:00
    I sooooooo agree .. can't I have a 10-15ft between my computer and that hub ???
  • Covaylent 05 November 2015 01:50
    What StarTech hasn't yet released is an adapter that includes HDMI 2.0. /still waiting
  • thdMoss 05 November 2015 05:41
    Are there USB 3.1 type A male to USB 3.1 type C female adapters?

    This would be for motherboards that support USB 3.1 type A, but do not come with a USB-C port. I'm not technically knowledgeable enough to know if more hardware is required to support this (maybe a "chip/hub" is needed for proper support, amount of power available is probably an issue, not sure about number of contacts)? I know there are 3.5" bay brackets that provide USB 3.1 type C female ports off of an internal SATA Express connection, but don't know if this is possible using external USB 3.1 type A female ports.
