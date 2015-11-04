StarTech Wants Transition To USB Type-C And Thunderbolt 3 To Be As Seamless As Possible

StarTech specializes in making hard to find cables and adapters for all sorts of unique computing needs. To help transition to USB 3.1 Type-C connectors and the Thunderbolt 3 specification, StarTech created a line of USB Type-C products to meet almost any need.

The company's new products all make use of Type-C connectors in one way or another. There are display adapters available that convert USB Type-C to VGA or DVI outputs, a USB hub that splits a single Type-C port to one Type-C and three USB 3.0 ports, and the company is offering four different network adapters, one of which offers an extra USB 3.0 port.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

StarTech is also well known for making cables, many of them otherwise hard to find. The company has continued that trend with Type-C connectors, stating that it wishes to aid the transition to the new format by making it easy to use legacy devices on Type-C ports. StarTech offers USB Type-C to USB-A and USB-B cables in both USB 2.0 and USB 3.1 speeds, among others.

Display Adapters CDP2VGA USB-C to VGA CDP2VGAW USB-C to VGA CDP2HD USB-C to HDMI CDP2HDW USB-C to HDMI USB Type-C Cables USB2CUB1M USB-C to Micro-B Cable - M/M - 3ft - USB 2.0 USB2CB1M USB-C to USB-B Cable - M/M - 3ft - USB 2.0 USB2AC1M USB-C to USB-A Cable - M/M - 3ft - USB 2.0 USB31CAADP USB-C to USB-A Adapter Cable - M/F - 6in - USB 3.0 USB31CC1M USB-C Cable - M/M - 3ft - USB 3.1 (10 Gbps) USB31AC1M USB-C to USB-A - M/M - 3ft - USB 3.1 (10 Gbps) USB31CUB1M USB-C to Micro-B Cable - M/M - 3ft - USB 3.1 (10 Gbps) USB31CB1M USB-C to USB-B Cable - M/M - 3ft - USB 3.1 (10 Gbps) USB Hub HB30C3A1CFB 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub - USB-C to 1x USB-C and 3x USB-A Network Adapters US1GC301AU USB-C to Gigabit Network Adapter with Extra USB 3.0 Port US1GC30A USB-C to Gigabit Network Adapter - Silver US1GC30B USB-C to Gigabit Network Adapter - Black US1GC30W USB-C to Gigabit Network Adapter - White

