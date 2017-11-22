Valve's Autumn Sale, Steam Awards Are Live

Another Steam sale is currently underway. Valve started its annual Autumn Sale today so that you can still get some major discounts on games from the comfort of your home.

There are currently 6,709 discounted titles throughout the store, including some recently released titles. This includes Middle-earth: Shadow of War ($36), Divinity: Original Sin 2 ($40.50), and The Evil Within 2 ($30).

The annual sales event also brought back the Steam Awards for the second year in a row. Players can nominate their favorite games in one of 13 categories, which include the “Mom’s Spaghetti,” “The World is Grim Enough Let’s Just All Get Along,” and the updated “Whoooaaaaaaa, Dude! 2.0” awards. You get a badge for nominating a game, but you can increase its level by performing other actions during the event.

Valve will hold the event through Tuesday, November 28 at 10am PST, but it’s unclear if the window for Steam Award nominations will extend after the sale’s conclusion. Last year, the voting process for each category took seven days, and then Valve revealed the winners on New Year’s Eve. The company might follow the procedure this year, but we won’t know for sure until December.