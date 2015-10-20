Trending

SteelSeries Bringing Back Fan Favorite Siberia V2 Headset With New Name, New Colors

The SteelSeries Siberia V2 headset was a longtime favorite for PC gamers, and when the company discontinued it, fans from around the world demanded its return. SteelSeries heard those calls and relaunched the headset with updated internals and vibrant colors to choose from.

SteelSeries said that the community had a huge role in bringing this headset back to market, so rather than just update the internals and put it back on the shelves, the company looked for inspiration from gaming personalities. SteelSeries turned to its Ambassadors, comprised of professional eSports players and Twitch streamers, to come up with color options that reflected their personalities. 

The SteelSeries Siberia 200 will be available in seven different color options. There's a black version with an orange head strap and a white version with black head strap. These two colors are available now from SteelSeries website. The other five colors are those inspired by the select Ambassadors.

Sumail "Suma1L" Hassan Syed came up with the Alchemy Gold color scheme. Most of this headset is black, but there are subtle gold accents found all over it. Eric "Snip3down" Wrona created the Forged Red headset. This one is a bright, almost blood-red headset. Both are available for pre-order.

The remaining three options are not available yet for pre-order but will be in the near future. Proton yellow, which is mostly black and has subtle yellow accents, was designed by Kevin "Broken" Georges. Edwin "Castro" Castro's entry is called Gaia Green and features a lighter color scheme than most of the other options. The ear cushions are a pale yellow and the rest of the headset is gold with silver accents.

Kellsie "KayPea" Pelling is the only female Ambassador with a chosen design. Hers is mostly black, with some vibrant purple accents.

Other than the fancy new color schemes, SteelSeries has given the Siberia 200 headset some minor updates over the discontinued V2. The new headset features 50 mm speaker drivers with 10-28000 Hz frequency response to help create more immersive, realistic sounds. The retractable microphone is unidirectional with 40-16000 Hz frequency response and 2200 Ohm impedance.

SteelSeries has also included a 4-pole adapter in the box so you can use the headset with a mobile phone.

Cable Length (m):1.8 m
Connector Type:Dual 3.5 mm, 3-pole plugs
Adapter:Single 3.5 mm, 4-pole plug
Speaker Drivers50 mm Neodymium
Headphone Frequency Response (Hz):10-28000
Headphone Sensitivity (dB):112 dB
Microphone Frequency Response (Hz):50-16000
Microphone Pickup Pattern:Unidirectional (directional)
Microphone Sensitivity (dB):-38 dB
Microphone Impedance (Ohm):2200 Ohm

SteelSeries' Siberia 200 headset is available now for $79.99 in white and black. The specialty color options will be available soon for the same suggested price.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • smalls103179 21 October 2015 01:53
    $20k says they're over priced.
  • CaedenV 21 October 2015 02:24
    $20k says they're over priced.
    dont know about that. Bought mine factory direct on eBay for $60 with the USB sound card... it did take a while to get here, but it felt and sounded like a pretty nice $100-150 headset to me. And that mic is best in class for any headset under $200.
    Not sure about the colors though... give me all black or all white. Colors are for kids.
  • kcarbotte 21 October 2015 02:30
    16815465 said:
    $20k says they're over priced.

    $80 for a headset is pretty good if you ask me.
  • mcknzy 21 October 2015 04:12
    I like the return,Some of the colors are not to my taste but Its nice to have options,I will have to wait for the purple ones.Good job listening to your fans Steel.
  • nikolajj 21 October 2015 11:34
    The yellow ear pads will not stay yellow. They should know better, the white Elite did not stay white, and they fixed that on the newest model.
  • Valantar 21 October 2015 12:26
    Considering that the Siberia V2 was updated to the V3 (with better audio, mic and a more modern cable (short with 4-pole 3.5mm jack plus extension with mic+audio splitter), I can't really see what people have been complaining about. The V3 looks better, sounds better, and hopefully won't break as often (due to the removable cable). Why bring back an outdated, inferior design?
  • cliffro 21 October 2015 13:54
    Considering that the Siberia V2 was updated to the V3 (with better audio, mic and a more modern cable (short with 4-pole 3.5mm jack plus extension with mic+audio splitter), I can't really see what people have been complaining about. The V3 looks better, sounds better, and hopefully won't break as often (due to the removable cable). Why bring back an outdated, inferior design?

    My V2's also have removable cables, they also outlasted the V3's I bought. The V3's sound was better only in gaming, music sounds better with the V2s(clearer mids). I'm very glad I kept the V2's around after getting my V3's since the 4pole connector took a dump and was only playing out the left side. The male connector is loose, and with a light touch will work in stereo or not at all, but defaults to L only.

    I'd buy the updated V2's when available.
  • Isaac_1999 01 December 2015 04:17
    I can tell u, it isnt really full sized, it doesnt fit my head
