TeamGroup Rolls Out T-Create Memory For Creative Professionals

T-Create Classic 10L (Image credit: TeamGroup)

T-Create, TeamGroup's new sub-brand oriented at professionals, has launched the Classic 10L lineup. The new memory kits are forged with frequencies up to DDR4-3600 and capacities up to 64GB.

With the Classic 10L, TeamGroup is targeting the professional market so the brand kept the memory module's aesthetics to a simple and low-profile design. The sticks are 32mm in height and shouldn't cause any problems with big CPU air coolers. In terms of ingredients, the Classic 10L memory modules are fabricated with a 10-layer black PCB and cooled cooled with an aluminum heat spreader that lacks tacky RGB lighting.

T-Create Classic 10L Specifications

Frequency Capacity Timings Operating Voltage (V) DDR4-3200 2 x 8GB, 2 x 16GB, 2 x 32GB 22-22-22-52 1.20 DDR4-2666 2 x 8GB, 2 x 16GB, 2 x 32GB 19-19-19-43 1.20

Currently, T-Create offers the Classic 10L in dual-channel capacities of 16GB, 32GB and 64GB. Unfortunately, there aren't many options to pick from in terms of frequency. The Classic 10L is only available in DDR4-2666 and DDR4-3200. Both frequencies are held back by really loose timings.

The DDR4-3200 variant has its timings set at 22-22-22-52, while the DDR4-2666 version comes with 19-19-19-43 timings. In any case, the DRAM voltage is 1.2V there should be some headroom for improving the timings.

As expected, T-Create backs the Classic 10L with a limited lifetime warranty. The vendor didn't disclose the pricing or availability of the new memory kits.