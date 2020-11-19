TeamGroup Releases New Zeus DDR4 Gaming RAM

Zeus DDR4 Gaming Memory (Image credit: TeamGroup)

TeamGroup has introduced the Zeus series of DDR4 memory. The memory kits will come in UDIMM and SO-DIMM form factors with frequencies up to DDR4-3200 and capacities up to 64GB. Regardless of the presentation, the memory modules feature the same design - a black PCB with a thin aluminium heat spreader that flaunts the T-Force and Zeus branding. The no-frills design will definitely appease consumers that aren't fond of tall heat spreaders or cheesy RGB lighting.

On the UDIMM front, TeamGroup offers the Zeus series in both single memory module and dual-channel packages. The memory modules can be 8GB, 16GB or 32GB in size, while the memory kits include capacities of 16GB (2x8GB), 32GB (2x16GB) and 64GB (2x32GB). There are only three frequencies to pick from: DDR4-2666, DDR4-3000 and DDR4-3200. Admittedly, the timings aren't very impressive for the aforementioned frequencies so TeamGroup is likely marketing the Zeus memory kits towards very tight budgets.

TeamGroup Zeus DDR4 Gaming Memory Specifications

Form Factor Data Rate Timings Voltage (V) Capacity UDIMM DDR4-3200 16-20-20-40 1.35 8GB / 8GBx2 / 16GB / 16GBx2 / 32GB / 32GBx2 UDIMM DDR4-3200 20-22-22-46 1.20 8GB / 8GBx2 / 16GB / 16GBx2 / 32GB / 32GBx2 UDIMM DDR4-3000 16-18-18-38 1.35 8GB / 8GBx2 / 16GB / 16GBx2 / 32GB / 32GBx2 UDIMM DDR4-2666 19-19-19-43 1.20 8GB / 8GBx2 / 16GB / 16GBx2 / 32GB / 32GBx2 SO-DIMM DDR4-3200 22-22-22-52 1.20 8GB / 16GB / 32GB SO-DIMM 2666 19-19-19-43 1.20 8GB / 16GB / 32GB

TeamGroup only sells the Zeus SO-DIMM memory as single modules in capacities of 8GB, 16GB or 32GB. The DDR4-2666 modules are rated with 19-19-19-43 timings and the DDR4-3200 variants come with 22-22-22-52 timings. The SO-DIMM offerings are compatible with Intel's latest 11th Generation Core processors and AMD's Ryzen 4000 (codename Renoir) mobile chips.

TeamGroup backs its Zeus memory products with a lifetime warranty. The manufacturer didn't comment how much the memory kits will cost or when they'll be available to the general public.