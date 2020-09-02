This Raspberry Pi Server Case Is DIY Fun With an LCD Screen

If you've got a Raspberry Pi NAS or server project in mind, you may want to check out this custom case created by Thingiverse user Codeman. It's completely 3D-printed and designed with server support in mind.

Sure, there are plenty of offerings vying for the title of Best Raspberry PI Case. But when it comes to building a server rig, why not choose a case that not only protects your hardware but integrates important accessories and features? This 3D-printed case was designed from scratch by Codeman with that purpose in mind.

The Raspberry Pi case features a slot for a fan with a cover that can be used to hold a filter in place. Magnets hold down the cover, so it's easy to remove. Cooling is a must if you're using a Raspberry Pi 4, so this feature goes a long way.

One of the most noticeable features in his case is its LCD screen. In the final build, Codeman opted to use a 2-inch IPS display. This is ideal for showing server stats, NAS info or whatever else you're operating on the Pi inside.