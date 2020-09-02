This Raspberry Pi Server Case Is DIY Fun With an LCD Screen

If you've got a Raspberry Pi NAS or server project in mind, you may want to check out this custom case created by Thingiverse user Codeman. It's completely 3D-printed and designed with server support in mind.
Sure, there are plenty of offerings vying for the title of Best Raspberry PI Case. But when it comes to building a server rig, why not choose a case that not only protects your hardware but integrates important accessories and features? This 3D-printed case was designed from scratch by Codeman with that purpose in mind.
The Raspberry Pi case features a slot for a fan with a cover that can be used to hold a filter in place. Magnets hold down the cover, so it's easy to remove. Cooling is a must if you're using a Raspberry Pi 4, so this feature goes a long way.
One of the most noticeable features in his case is its LCD screen. In the final build, Codeman opted to use a 2-inch IPS display. This is ideal for showing server stats, NAS info or whatever else you're operating on the Pi inside.
If you want to recreate this case for yourself, you can download all of the necessary files from Thingiverse. For more information on the hardware used in Codeman's project, check out the original thread on Reddit for all of the details.