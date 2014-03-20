Toshiba Adapter Turns External Drives into Networked Devices

Toshiba's Digital Products Division (DPD) on Wednesday introduced the Canvio Wireless Adapter, a device that adds wireless networking capabilities to any traditional external hard drive. With it, users can stream and access their files using any wireless device at any time.

"This device brings yesterday's external hard drives into the 21st century with features that consumers demand such as easy access to their content wherever they are," said Maciek Brzeski, vice president of product marketing and development, Branded Storage Products, Toshiba America Information Systems, Inc., Digital Products Division.

The idea here is that this device will free up space on your smartphone or tablet. Typically, users see the device's SSID, manually connect, and then pull up an interface that lets them transfer or stream files. However, this Toshiba adapter features a Pass-Through Mode so that the user can access both the drive and the Internet simultaneously. Nifty.

The drawback here is that the wireless adapter needs to be plugged into a power outlet. That's not quite ideal for someone wanting to offload their pictures onto the drive while stuck in the backseat of a car. However, the cord looks rather long, so perhaps users can purchase an adapter that plugs into the car's cigarette lighter port.

"Bring along the Canvio Wireless Adapter and the pictures or videos on your external hard drive and you've got a party, or a consensus. In seconds you can share content with your family and friends on their mobile devices—up to eight at a time," reads the product page.

The Canvio Wireless Adapter is available now for $79.99 at select retailers and Toshiba's online shop.

