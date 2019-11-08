Trending

Stormtrooper Build Incoming: Thermaltake's RGB ToughRAM Now Available in White

Perfect for a white PC build.

(Image credit: Thermaltake)

Back in September Thermaltake launched its new ToughRAM RGB series, which are pretty sturdy looking black memory modules with some creamy RGB lighting. Today, vendor is expanding the family, announcing that the DDR4 RAM kits are now available for pre-order in white. Anyone else dreaming up the perfect Stormtrooper-themed PC build

The ToughRAM RGB Memory White modules come in two 16GB (2x 8GB) kits. One kit runs at DDR4-3200, while the other runs at DDR4-3600. For high-frequency kits above these speeds, you’ll have to stick to the black. The white RAM kits run with CL16 and CL18 CAS latencies, respectively and both require 1.35V to operate. 

ToughRAM RGB Memory DDR4 White Specs

ToughRAM RGB Memory DDR4-3200 WhiteToughRAM RGB Memory DDR4-3600 White
Kit Size16GB (2x 8GB)16GB (2x 8GB)
DRAM Speed3,200 MHz3,600 MHz
CAS LatencyCL16CL18
Operating Volgage1.35 V1.35 V
Price$119.99$139.99

(Image credit: Thermaltake)

The modules are compatible with Thermaltake’s RGB Plus ecosystem, meaning you can sync up the lighting with heaps of other Thermaltake hardware if you so please.

The RAM kits are available for pre-order on Amazon (DDR4-3200 and DDR4-3600) and Thermaltake's website now. Amazon claims they'll be available on November 15. 

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • BaRoMeTrIc 08 November 2019 19:02
    Is Thermaltake out of touch with consumers? $120 for cl16 3200, just because it has a unique design and white heat spreaders? I'll pass and pay $70-80 for Nighthawk, Vengeance Pro, Trident-Z cl16 3200.
    Reply
  • throwawayaccnt 09 November 2019 00:19
    These look ugly as all sin, hard pass on the aesthetic design
    Reply
  • exploding_psu 09 November 2019 01:28
    Man, that's one of the best looking modules I've seen for a while, or maybe just me and my interest towards white parrs and angular designs..
    Reply