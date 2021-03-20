TP-Link's Cheap 5-port and 8-port 10GbE Switches Now Available

Nowadays, many individuals and small businesses need to transfer large amounts of data around homes or offices, so they need something faster than GbE networks. While there are numerous reasonably-priced 10GbE network cards and motherboards with built-in 10GbE controllers, 10GbE networks have not really taken off even with copper cables because 10GbE switches have been prohibitively expensive so far. It looks like things are starting to change as TP-Link just began offering inexpensive 5-port and 8-port 10GbE switches.

TP-Link's 5-port TL-SX105 and 8-port TL-SX1008 10GbE switches are based on unknown hardware, but they feature a 100Gbps and a 160Gbps switching capacity, so they should be good enough to connect several 10GbE devices. The switches are backward compatible with 100Mbps, GbE, 2.5GbE, and 5GbE connections, yet they have to use CAT6 or CAT6a copper cables to hit 10GbE speeds. Both units come in metal chassis. The smaller model is cooled passively, whereas the bigger unit uses a fan that adjusts its speed based on load and temperature.

(Image credit: TP-Link)

The 5-port TL-SX105 and the 8-port TL-SX1008 10GbE switches recently showed up in Tokyo, Japan, reports Akiba PC Hotline. The five-port model is priced at ¥29,900 including tax, whereas the SKU with eight 10GbE connectors costs ¥39,900.



In the U.K., both models are available for pre-order for £239.99 and £329.99 at Scan.co.uk, but their ETA date is overdue since March 13, 2021. At this point, we have no idea about MSRPs of TP-Link's TL-SX105 and TL-SX1008 switches in the U.S. or when they will be available on this side of the pond. Meanwhile, if we exclude taxes, the smaller model will likely carry a $275 MSRP, whereas the bigger version will cost around $450.

(Image credit: TP-Link)

TP-Link is known for its reasonably priced products, so it is not surprising that the company is among the first to bring inexpensive 5-port and 8-port 10GbE switches to market. Obviously, if one company can build such products, other manufacturers will eventually follow.

Technically, Asus has offered its XG-U2008 switch for years, and at times it could be bought for $230, but this product had only two 10GbE ports, which to a large degree ruined its appeal among users with more than two 10GbE devices.