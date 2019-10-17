Two of MSI's GTX 1660 Super Spotted In The Wild

(Image credit: VideoCardz.com)

With rumors of Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1660 Super series launch in full force, we're hearing murmurs of third-party GTX 1660 Super graphics cards as well. Today, VideoCardz.com reported that MSI has got two GTX 1660 Super cards in the works, the GTX 1660 Super Ventus XS OC and the GTX 1660 Super Gaming X.

MSI's Gaming X line is its higher-end brand, packing a fancy cooler with RGB lighting and a neat overclock on the GPUs.

The Ventus XS OC isn't expected to be as fancy, But it will reportedly arrive with a dual-fan cooler and handsome backplate.

Display outputs for both the cards consist of three DisplayPort connectors and one HDMI connection. Both the cards are powered by a single 8-pin PCIe power connector

(Image credit: VideoCardz.com)

That’s all the information we have about these cards for now. There was no information shared on exact clock speeds or similar.

However, Nvidia’s GTX 1660 Super is expected to have 1,408 CUDA cores that run at a boost clock of up to 1,785 MHz, so MSI's two cards will likely clock higher. The reference card will also reportedly pack pack 6GB of GDDR6 memory, as opposed to the 6GB of GDDR5 in the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660.