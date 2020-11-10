Where and How to Buy an AMD Zen 3 Ryzen 5000 CPU

AMD’s long-awaited Ryzen 5000 line of processors finally launched last week, and like the RTX 3000 launch before it, the CPUs sold out almost instantly. Unlike Nvidia with its RTX 3000 graphics card, though, AMD is already promising more stock to come soon. Plus, since all these chips came out on the same day and are coming from the same manufacturer, we don’t have to track down different information for different models or OEMs.



Still, different stores all have different approaches to selling AMD’s hottest new processors, so since we might see them restocking their supply in the near future, let’s run through America’s major component retailers to get you ready to buy AMD's new chips as soon as they become available again.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X: Where to Buy

(Image credit: AMD)

US Ryzen 5 5600X retailers at a glance: Amazon I Newegg I B&H I Best Buy

US Ryzen 5 5600X resellers at a glance: eBay

The Ryzen 5 5600X is the most affordable of the Ryzen 5000 processors and has 6 cores/12 threads of power with base/boost speeds of 3.7/4.6 GHz and a 35MB cache. It’s also the only Ryzen 5000 CPU to come with an included Wraith Stealth cooler, as AMD no longer packs coolers with CPUs that draw over 65W in power. At $299, it was easy for bots to snatch up without much of an overhead cost, but that low price also means that customers who just can’t wait to buy a 5600X processor new might be more willing to eat the still-affordable aftermarket markup.



So, if you must buy a Ryzen 5 5600X right now and you’re not concerned about supporting scalpers, then eBay markups are currently sitting at around $50. That still makes the total price for the chip an affordable $350, which is about as much as you can currently expect to spend on the 8 core/16 thread and 2.9/4.8 GHz Intel Core i7-10700. Alternately, the last-gen Ryzen 5 3600X is currently $240 on Amazon.



If you want to wait to buy a Ryzen 5 5600X without going through a scalper, however, then your options are more limited. Amazon, Newegg and BH are all currently sold out, but have options to sign up for notifications for when more processors come in stock. Best Buy is also sold out but doesn’t have notification options, and Microcenter says stock is limited but can only be purchased in-store. Microcenter also doesn’t seem to have an online tool to check your local store for availability before visiting, but the online store listing does have a link to a map that tells you where you can find the product in your local store, as well what your local store’s phone number is.



Today's best AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and deals Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X: Where to Buy

(Image credit: Newegg)

US Ryzen 7 5800X retailers at a glance: Amazon I Newegg I B&H I Best Buy

US Ryzen 7 5800X resellers at a glance: eBay

The Ryzen 7 5800X is, according to numbers from Scan UK , what might be the most popular Ryzen 5000 series chip (although that’s only one retailer). Its 8 core/ 16 thread core count and 3.8 / 4.7 GHz base / boost clock make it an appealing choice given its $449 price point, not to mention its 36MB cache.



Unfortunately, its higher price point compared to the 5600X might make it a little too unsettling to buy with an aftermarket markup. eBay currently shows markups hovering around $60 - 100 for the 5800X, which puts the total aftermarket price at around $510 - $550 depending on your listing.



Official retailers, of course, have the more reasonable price, but stock is empty across all of them. Currently, Amazon, Newegg and BH all have options to sign up to be notified when more stock comes in, while Best Buy does not. Microcenter says it has limited availability, but customers will only be able to pick up the processors in store. Its online listing for the CPU also has a link that directs you to a store map and your local store’s phone number, so you can prepare for your trip. It doesn’t seem to have a tool to check your local store’s stock online.

Today's best AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and deals AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Processor... Amazon £533.99 View

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X: Where to Buy

(Image credit: AMD)

US Ryzen 9 5900X retailers at a glance: Amazon I Newegg I B&H I Best Buy

US Ryzen 9 5900X resellers at a glance: eBay

The Ryzen 9 5900X is where the Ryzen 5000 CPU series starts to get premium. It’s got 12 cores/ 24 threads and 3.7 / 4.8 GHz clock speeds all for $549. It’s also got a 70MB cache, as opposed to the 35 and 36MB caches on the 5600X and 5800X, respectively.



The 5900X is also where aftermarket markups start to get ludicrous. As of this writing, the cheapest eBay listing for the CPU currently sits at $820, which indicates a $270 base markup.

This means you’ll probably want to buy from an official retailer. As usual, Amazon, Newegg and BH are all sold out right now but offer notifications on stock refreshes. Best Buy is also sold out, but does not have an option to receive notifications. Microcenter is promising limited in-store availability, though it seems like you’ll have to call your local store to find out more.

Today's best AMD Ryzen 9 5900X and deals AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Processor... Amazon £649.99 View

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X: Where to Buy

(Image credit: Newegg)

US Ryzen 9 5950X retailers at a glance: Amazon I Newegg I B&H I Best Buy

US Ryzen 9 5950X resellers at a glance: eBay

Finally, the Ryzen 9 5950X is the most premium Ryzen 5000 CPU available. It’s got 16 cores / 32 threads and clock speeds of 3.4 / 4.9 GHz, plus a 72MB cache. All of that will run you $799, though, and that’s not including reseller markups.



eBay markups for the 5950X are currently hovering between $270 and $801, so buying this processor aftermarket is only really recommended if money is no concern (and you don’t mind supporting scalpers).



For the rest of us, it’s the same spiel as usual. Amazon, Newegg and BH are all sold out but have options to sign up for restock notifications, while Best Buy is just plain sold out with no notification options. Microcenter says it has limited stock for in-store purchases, but it looks like you’ll have to call your local Microcenter to see if it has the CPU in stock.

Today's best AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and deals AMD Ryzen 9 5950X Processor... Amazon £949.99 View

Again, AMD is promising more Ryzen 5000 CPU stock to come in soon. Bots might be that up first as well, but hopefully now you’re a little more prepared to strike as soon as it comes in.