Where to Buy the Raspberry Pi 4, Including the 4GB Model

Raspberry Pi 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Raspberry Pi 4 B launched back in June, but finding models for sale, particularly the top-of-the-line 4GB model, has been a challenge. Fortunately, we're starting to see more stores that have the Pi 4 B in stock, particularly in the U.S. That's good because the newest Raspberry Pi has a significantly faster CPU, more RAM, USB 3.0 support and the ability to output to dual monitors and at 4K. If you are looking to snag the newest slice of Raspberry Pi technology, check out the links below.

Where to get a Raspberry Pi 4 in the U.S.

Microcenter has the Pi 4 in 1, 2 and 4GB capacities for its list price ($35, $45 and $55). But you need to buy it at the store and there's a limit of one per customer. If you don't need a kit with accessories and live near a Microcenter, this is the place to buy your Pi.



Amazon.com has a number of Raspberry Pi 4 starter kits that come with power supplies, HDMI cables and other needed accessories. However, you can't find the bare boards there. The best deal going is the CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 Basic Starter Kit, which goes for $59, $69 and $79 depending on the amount of RAM you want.

That's a $25 premium over the price of the bare board, and for that you get a power supply, on/off switch, micro HDMI to HDMI cable, a fan and a case. The case's top cover obstructs the GPIO pins, which means you may not want to use it, but the other accessories are probably worth the premium.



CanaKit.com has the Raspberry Pi 4 B in stock in multiple configurations and it even has the bare boards at their MSRPs, but you'll have to pay for shipping. Also has a ton of starter kits.

Vilros.com has its own set of Raspberry Pi 4 starter kits and sells the bare boards also. Low-speed shipping starts at $6.95.



Adafruit.com also stocks the Raspberry Pi 4, but as of this writing, it only had the 1GB model in stock.

Where to get a Raspberry Pi 4 in the U.K.

Pimoroni not only has all three models of Raspberry Pi 4 B, but also offers a ton of its own branded accessories. The Pibow Coupe 4 is the best Pi 4 case we've tested by far.



The Raspberry Pi brick-and-mortar store in Cambridge has all the models if you buy in person.



Thepihut.com currently has the Raspberry Pi 4 in stock in the U.K as well, with slightly longer shipping times.

The new Raspberry Pi 4 features 1.5GHz quad-core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A72 CPU, with the option of 1GB, 2GB or 4 GB of LPDDR4 SDRAM, a throughput for gigabit ethernet, 802.11ac wireless networking, Bluetooth 5.0, and two USB 3.0 ports along with two USB 2.0 ports.

We will be updating this story as more retailers start stocking the Raspberry Pi 4, so make sure to check back for more information as it becomes available.

MORE: Raspberry Pi GPIO Pinout: What Each Pin Does

MORE: How to Use Raspberry Pi as a VPN Gateway

MORE: Raspberry Pi Tutorials