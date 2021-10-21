Microsoft Windows 10 November 2021 Update Hits RTM, ISOs Now Available

Microsoft released Windows 11 to the public on October 5th – for new shipping systems and as an upgrade for eligible Windows 10 PCs -- but not everyone is so keen on upgrading. Windows 10 still works perfectly fine for many consumers (and businesses), so Microsoft is preparing to push the November 2021 Update out to these users.

In a blog post today, Microsoft said that Build 19044.1288 is earmarked for the Windows 10 November 2021 Update, which is now available to all Windows Insiders on the Release Preview Channel. For Windows 10 users that haven't joined the Windows Insider program, you can still grab the November 2021 Update early by "seeking" the software from Windows Update. To do this, you simply need to navigate to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and click "Check for updates." You should then see the option to download and install "Feature update to Windows 10, version 21H1."

(Image credit: Microsoft)

If you prefer the clean install experience, Microsoft said you can also download the Windows 10 November 2021 ISOs by visiting the following download page.

As for what's included in the Windows 10 November 2021 Update, Microsoft explained that this release focuses on improving security and productivity based on continual user feedback. As a result, the following features are included:

Adding WPA3 H2E standards support for enhanced Wi-Fi security

Windows Hello for Business introduces a new deployment method called cloud trust to support simplified passwordless deployments and achieve a deploy-to-run state within a few minutes

GPU compute support in the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) and Azure IoT Edge for Linux on Windows (EFLOW) deployments for machine learning and other compute intensive workflowsmpty list

However, one previously announced feature will not make its way into the currently shipping version of the Windows 10 November 2021 Update. "The new Windows Hello for Business deployment method known as 'cloud trust' is still under development and will be delivered in a future monthly update to the November 2021 Update," said Microsoft's Brandon LeBlanc. "We will provide more information in the future as this feature becomes available."

Microsoft is still committed to supporting Windows 10 alongside its newly launched Windows 11 for the foreseeable future. Microsoft will pull the plug on Windows 10 support on October 14th, 2025, giving the operating system a 10+ year run in the marketplace.