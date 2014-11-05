Xigmatek's Eris Mini-ITX Case Can Fit Full-Size GPU

If you've been on the lookout for a new Mini-ITX case but have been disappointed that most of them are either too big, plastic, clunky, or just incompatible with your desired hardware, Xigmatek might have the solution. The company just revealed a new enclosure called Eris.
Eris is a Mini-ITX case made out of SECC steel and ABS plastic. It measures 355 mm long, 225 mm wide, 180 mm tall, and when empty weighs just 3.06 kg. Inside you'll be able to fit decently powerful hardware, for a compact Mini-ITX system. This includes a standard ATX PSU, CPU coolers up to 140 mm tall, and a dual-slot graphics card up to 300 mm long.
Storage placement is rather limited, with the 5.25" optical drive bay offering room for either an optical drive or a combination of a 3.5" and 2.5" hard drive. On top of the limited storage mounting space, if you want to use the 240 mm radiator mount you won't have any at all, as it will get in the way. Despite that, you'll certainly be able to squeeze a 2.5" SSD into a corner somewhere, or just stick to using an M.2 SSD on a supporting motherboard.
Both the top and the bottom of the case have dust filters. Two USB 3.0 ports and the standard pair of HD audio jacks handle front I/O connectivity.
All things considered, you can build a relatively powerful and compact gaming system in this chassis; you'll just have to ease up on your storage needs.
Xigmatek did not reveal pricing or availability, although we don't expect this case to cost all that much. AsSub-$60 price tag would be appropriate.
But I've got a couple of CMElite 130s and I do have to say this new case from Xigmatek doesn't seem to offer any different features really anyways, and the price will likely be slightly higher.
You can scroll to the bottom to see the final result.
Dovah-chan listed a number of m-Itx tower cases that allow for a sizable amount of storage space.
madmax032... You were attempting to shoehorn a GTX480 into a 1U server chassis, and power said 480 with a 1U server PSU. A PSU that isn't designed *IN THE LEAST* to power a GPU sucking down as much power as a 480.
The failure in your posted system build, ultimately, was you.
You put the GPU in an area that wouldn't provide adequate airflow for cooling. You built the system around a 1U server PSU.
And another thing.... No matter how many air exhausts you cut into a 1U server chassis.... 3x80/92/100mm fans will NOT provide enough airflow to cool ANYthing in that tight of a case with a GTX480 facing bass-ackwards
I have been running this setup for 1 year now with no stability problems on the GTX 480. When gaming, the gpu fan never ramps to max (aka shop vac mode) and I do not have any graphics glitches/crashes or anything else.
The air coming out of the top of the case is darn hot though, I will admit that. By the time the air rushes in past the 480, cpu, ram, and power supply, it picks up alot of heat. I actually clocked the absolute maximum load wattage (at the wall, via kill-a-watt) at a smidgen over 550W, which factoring for 70% efficiency means the system draws about 385 watts max (3.3, 5, 12v combined). On that note, a GTX 480 can draw 300watts at 12V which translates to a 25 amp load on the 12v rail. The server supply has a ~40 amp 12v rail and is not overtaxed.
So all in all, I would not consider the system a resounding success since the cooling fans are louder than I would like but it works, I like it, and it makes a great lan box since it has such a small footprint on a table and it is light. The whole thing was a proof of concept to see how many watts of performance I could pack into a tiny internal volume while keeping it cool enough to be stable. To be fair, it is actually 1.3U wide since I abandoned the 1U case mod idea and went from scratch.