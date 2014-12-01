In Pictures: 40 Unusual Computer Case Mods

Plastic Explosion
This thing looks like a mixture of Raidmax, Aerocool and a hotel in Dubai.
Wizard’s Tower
And because we’re on the topic of architecture, here’s another skyscraper.
Icebox
Sometimes bigger isn’t better. Things went a bit too far here. This setup would probably be great for a cryogenic storage facility.
Medical Equipment
This thing looks like it could keep your heart beating during surgery, despite those swords at each corner. Consult with your doctor before use.
Lots Of Cables
At least the lighting’s nice. Cables can actually be hidden, you know.
Military
We don’t think this is standard Army issue.
Genie In A Bottle
There are always ways to recycle a nice empty bottle.
New Perspectives
This is the PC from page 17, taken from a different angle. I realize mods are largely subjective, but it still doesn’t look any better to me.
Undead Vacuum Cleaner
This is a great Gothic appliance for hardcore rockers who like to keep their rooms clean.
Steampunk
Nice!
Initiative For A Clean Internet i can't stop laughing :D
I would love links to the original locations/forums/build logs these images came from.
http://www.tonymacx86.com/mac-pro-mods/143140-another-mac-pro-late-2013-replica.html
It's not finished, only a build log for now.
http://www.sweclockers.com/galleri/9797-mitt-forsta-chassie-bygge-pyramid-form
