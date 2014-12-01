In Pictures: 40 Unusual Computer Case Mods

Trending

By

Plastic Explosion

This thing looks like a mixture of Raidmax, Aerocool and a hotel in Dubai.

Wizard’s Tower

And because we’re on the topic of architecture, here’s another skyscraper.

Icebox

Sometimes bigger isn’t better. Things went a bit too far here. This setup would probably be great for a cryogenic storage facility.

Medical Equipment

This thing looks like it could keep your heart beating during surgery, despite those swords at each corner. Consult with your doctor before use.

Lots Of Cables

At least the lighting’s nice. Cables can actually be hidden, you know.

Military

We don’t think this is standard Army issue.

Genie In A Bottle

There are always ways to recycle a nice empty bottle.

New Perspectives

This is the PC from page 17, taken from a different angle. I realize mods are largely subjective, but it still doesn’t look any better to me.

Undead Vacuum Cleaner

This is a great Gothic appliance for hardcore rockers who like to keep their rooms clean.

Steampunk

Nice!

28 Comments Comment from the forums
  • MeteorsRaining 01 December 2014 12:30
    Interesting, I'd love to make a full wood case myself. Also loved those classic deisgns. But it'd be amazing to see a case made of lego blocks!
    Reply
  • Nuck Chorris 01 December 2014 13:10
    Apple didn't come up with the trash can look after all.
    Reply
  • AndrewJacksonZA 01 December 2014 15:01
    Building that rodent PC must've been... taxing.
    Reply
  • kamhagh 01 December 2014 15:09
    omg this is awesome :D

    Initiative For A Clean Internet i can't stop laughing :D
    Reply
  • AndrewJacksonZA 01 December 2014 15:39
    Well wooden you know it, another one finding the lighter side of case modding. :-)
    Reply
  • op8 01 December 2014 15:47
    why is every monitor in these photos 4:3?
    Reply
  • nukemaster 01 December 2014 15:57
    14707978 said:
    why is every monitor in these photos 4:3?
    Because these are mostly very old mods.

    I would love links to the original locations/forums/build logs these images came from.
    Reply
  • hackintosh777 01 December 2014 16:48
    One more Trash Can mod that I'm building:

    http://www.tonymacx86.com/mac-pro-mods/143140-another-mac-pro-late-2013-replica.html

    It's not finished, only a build log for now.
    Reply
  • g-unit1111 01 December 2014 17:56
    If I ever get the time and/or money I'd love to do a Steampunk mod of my H440.
    Reply
  • blackbirden 01 December 2014 21:22
    Here is my project

    http://www.sweclockers.com/galleri/9797-mitt-forsta-chassie-bygge-pyramid-form

    Petri
    Reply