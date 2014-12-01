Trending

In Pictures: 40 Unusual Computer Case Mods

By ,

Take It Easy With My Nightstand

Sometimes you need to think inside the box.

How Fast Are We Going?

Gauges replace the conventional chassis on this automotive-oriented build. Sounds about right.

Blub Blub

It's time to break out the fishing gear.

Post-Apocalyptic

This box could be featured in Fallout 3.

Thermaltake Level 11?

This is what happens when you cross BMW’s design with a coffee-maker.

Acrylic Everything

It might not be pretty, but it sure is transparent.

Dressing Down

Just because your girlfriend works at a True Religion factory doesn’t mean you have to drape your PC in denim.

Desktop Accessories

There are cups for pens and pencils on the sides, and paper clips fit too.

Combination

The perfect marriage of acrylic and steel. Only the power cable looks out of place.

Pure Foam

The green slime monster is alive! This PC fits in with the post-apocalyptic theme from earlier.

Insight

Another win for the nothing-but-acrylic look.

28 Comments Comment from the forums
  • MeteorsRaining 01 December 2014 12:30
    Interesting, I'd love to make a full wood case myself. Also loved those classic deisgns. But it'd be amazing to see a case made of lego blocks!
    Reply
  • Nuck Chorris 01 December 2014 13:10
    Apple didn't come up with the trash can look after all.
    Reply
  • AndrewJacksonZA 01 December 2014 15:01
    Building that rodent PC must've been... taxing.
    Reply
  • kamhagh 01 December 2014 15:09
    omg this is awesome :D

    Initiative For A Clean Internet i can't stop laughing :D
    Reply
  • AndrewJacksonZA 01 December 2014 15:39
    Well wooden you know it, another one finding the lighter side of case modding. :-)
    Reply
  • op8 01 December 2014 15:47
    why is every monitor in these photos 4:3?
    Reply
  • nukemaster 01 December 2014 15:57
    14707978 said:
    why is every monitor in these photos 4:3?
    Because these are mostly very old mods.

    I would love links to the original locations/forums/build logs these images came from.
    Reply
  • hackintosh777 01 December 2014 16:48
    One more Trash Can mod that I'm building:

    http://www.tonymacx86.com/mac-pro-mods/143140-another-mac-pro-late-2013-replica.html

    It's not finished, only a build log for now.
    Reply
  • g-unit1111 01 December 2014 17:56
    If I ever get the time and/or money I'd love to do a Steampunk mod of my H440.
    Reply
  • blackbirden 01 December 2014 21:22
    Here is my project

    http://www.sweclockers.com/galleri/9797-mitt-forsta-chassie-bygge-pyramid-form

    Petri
    Reply