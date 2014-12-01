In Pictures: 40 Unusual Computer Case Mods

Take It Easy With My Nightstand

Sometimes you need to think inside the box.

How Fast Are We Going?

Gauges replace the conventional chassis on this automotive-oriented build. Sounds about right.

Blub Blub

It's time to break out the fishing gear.

Post-Apocalyptic

This box could be featured in Fallout 3.

Thermaltake Level 11?

This is what happens when you cross BMW’s design with a coffee-maker.

Acrylic Everything

It might not be pretty, but it sure is transparent.

Dressing Down

Just because your girlfriend works at a True Religion factory doesn’t mean you have to drape your PC in denim.

Desktop Accessories

There are cups for pens and pencils on the sides, and paper clips fit too.

Combination

The perfect marriage of acrylic and steel. Only the power cable looks out of place.

Pure Foam

The green slime monster is alive! This PC fits in with the post-apocalyptic theme from earlier.

Insight

Another win for the nothing-but-acrylic look.