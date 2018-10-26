23 of the Coolest (and Strangest) RGB Lighting Products

Balloons

What could make balloons even more celebratory? RGB, of course! These battery-powered helium balloons come with LED lights for you to wrap around the balloon and light up your life. We wish they came pre-rainbowed, but the plus side is the balloons are reusable, so your efforts will pay off over and over again.

Ice Cooler

Ice keeps your drinks cold, but RGB makes your cooler cooler. This cube of an ice cooler brings the party to another level with its RGB capabilities and portable size. As pictured, they’re great for beer, but if you want to get a little fancier with your RGB drink receptacles, there’s also found this RGB champagne bucket (ironically, this is cheaper than the beer cooler). Cheers.

Fortnite Grenade Desktop Lamps

Why stop with an RGB chair or standing desk, when you can have the complete RGB office package with some Fortnite-inspired desktop lamps? There’s one that’s shaped like a Common Grenade and another that’s shaped like the Boogie Bomb Grenade. But you may want to be cautious of bringing this into a non-home office; you wouldn’t want to come off as a disgruntled worker.

Portable Car Ashtray

Cigarette ash is gross, so maybe it’ll look better encased in RGB LEDs. One maker even claims this type of ashtray “increases night vision,” but I wouldn’t count on this for doing more than making smoking while mobile a little more fun. There are a few companies selling portable car ashtrays with RGB lighting, but this is Hengjia one is the cheapest (without obviously cutting quality) by a hair.

Hookah Base

Keeping with the smoking theme, this LED light base brings some sparkle to your shisha. If you have your own hookah at home, this is a nice way to jazz it up. Beyond hookah, the seller also claims you can use it to inject color into wine bottles or flower vases (it can hold as much as 66 pounds). But even more importantly it has 16 different color choices. Jackpot.

Make It Rain RGB (In the Shower)

With these special shower heads, you’ll little be drenching yourself in RGB. The shower head changes colors based on temperature so the water coming out will look like it’s red, green, or blue. You can pay extra to have someone set it up, but tools aren’t required for installation. And if you’d like to save even more money, you can opt for a showerhead with multiple flashing colors that aren’t based on water temperature.

RGB Your Toilet

You can attach this battery-powered, motion-senor light to bring the RGB party to powder room. It cycles through red, orange, sapphire, green, blue, purple, pink and white. There’s a competitor that claims to have lights that keep rotating for two minutes after you leave before activating a UV lamp sterilizer and air purifier, but it doesn’t have great ratings, so you may want to play it safe with your throne. And while you may be content handling your business without a light show, imagine the gains this could have for potty training.

Sound BlasterX AE-5 Hi-Resolution PCIe Gaming Sound Card

This PCIe gaming sound card brings high resolution audio up to 32bit 384kHz playback with a 122dB SnR, ultra-low distortion and jitter and also boasts discrete headphone amplification. But the real fun for us color addicts is the customizable RGB LED strip that comes with it.

Arduino RGB Dot Matrix

If you’re working with an Arduino microcontroller, here’s your chance to add a little pizazz. RGB has hit this space as well, and now you can get your hands on an RGB square LED dot matrix video board. Each of the 256 pixels is said to be individually programmable and have 256 brightness and full 24-bit color display.

Raspberry Pi RGB Matrix Bonnet

Not to be left out of the RGB party is Raspberry Pi. Plug this Adafruit RGB Matrix Bonnet into your PI to control RGB matrixes. They work with any Raspberry Pi with a 40-pin GPIO header, but note that they won’t bring any color to 26-pin boards.

