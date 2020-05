Benchmark Results: PCMark Application Performance

The WD Caviar Green drives, along with the Spinpoint F3EG and even the Barracuda LP (also a low-RPM drive), show clearly that this entire class isn't great at serving up high application performance. The Seagate Constellation ES at 7,200 RPM does much better and is only beaten by similar models or the much faster 2.5” WD VelociRaptor, which is one of the best application hard drives.