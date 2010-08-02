Wall-Sized 3D Gaming With Nvidia 3D Vision

Benchmark Results: Burnout Paradise: The Ultimate Box

I can't think of a racing title I'd rather play to experience the ugly fun of high-speed collisions in stereo 3D. For the record, this game gets the most traction out of the titles I demonstrate when people come over to experience wall-sized 3D gaming. Burnout is very accessible, and players never seem to tire of racing through ParadiseCity. High-speed crashing and jumps in 3D never get old.

We use the following settings for our tests: 1280x720 (native projector resolution), highest details, and 8x MSAA.

We use 8x MSAA with this title because, for whatever reason, Burnout Paradise is a game that seems to highlight jaggy edges at low resolutions. So, 8x MSAA is how we counter that.

Game Experience using 3D Vision:

For Burnout Paradise: The Ultimate Box, 3D Vision has the following to say when it comes to compatibility: "Rating: Good, some objects render incorrectly."

After putting some time into the title, I have to say it's hard to believe it was given the same rating as Crysis. This game works a heck of a lot better than Crysis in 3D mode, and it appears just fine with all of the bells and whistles enabled.

Comparing with the Polarized Dual-Projector Drivers:

Burnout Paradise: The Ultimate Box works very well with the TriDef driver, but the iZ3D driver suffers from shadow artifacts and glitches that spoil the experience.

TriDef Ignition Driver Screenshot:

iZ3D Driver Screenshot:

Note the extra random shadows all over the road compared to the TriDef driver. These shadows crawled all over the place while driving

Burnout Paradise 3D Stereo Performance:

Burnout Paradise is the biggest disappointment in our test suite as it pertains to 3D Vision. This is due to poor performance and not because of poor visuals. The good news is that lowering shadow detail makes the game run a lot smoother, and 8x AA can be enabled because it doesn't seem to have an effect on performance.