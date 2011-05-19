80 PLUS Gold: Four Efficient 700-850 W Power Supplies

FSP Aurum Series AU-700
We've previously tested PSUs from FSP, but none of them featured the design or innovation to really impress us. But now, with its new Aurum series, the manufacturer aims to be a player in the high-end PSU segment. First impressions are pretty convincing. Modern design is coupled with a housing that has a nice texture, thanks to it rough-coated surface. The unique shape of the ventilation slots (FSP calls this a feature and dubs it Arrow Flow; we see what it did there), is also pretty sharp-looking. Whether the airflow is, in fact, optimized is another story.
Unlike the other test candidates, FSP deliberately chooses not to integrate a modular cable solution. The reasons, according to the manufacturer, include a very price-sensitive market segment and efficiency improvements attributable to hard-wired cables. While the length of the cables themselves seem generous, the number of available connections is downright miserly compared to the competition. Along with the ATX motherboard cable and a pair of +12 V processor leads, FSP includes four PCIe cables, seven SATA connectors, and four Molex ports, as well as one floppy lead. AMD certifies this PSU with its CrossFireX technology.
The AU-700 has four 12 V rails, each of which delivers up to 18 A and together can output a maximum load of 672 W.
|FSP AU-700
|AC Input
|100-240 V, 50-60 Hz
|DC Output
|+3.3 V
|+5 V
|+12 V (#1)
|+12 V (#2)
|+12 V (#3)
|+12 V (#4)
|-12 V
|+5 Vsb
|28 A
|28 A
|18 A
|18 A
|18 A
|18 A
|0.5 A
|3.5 A
|Individual Output
|6 W
|17.5 W
|Rail Utilization
|Sys
|Sys
|CPU & VGA
|Combined Output
|160 W
|672 W
|Total Continuous Output
|700 W
|Peak Output
|750 W
This review would have benefited greatly by including both silver and gold rated PSUs from 750W - 1000W. Some Silver rated PSUs actually perform at nearly at gold levels (Corsair) and so they are a great value.
It would have been nice to have some expert comment on Au's claim that a non-modular cable setup improves efficiency. This appears to be a myth because we see many modular units outperform non-modular units in their class.
Still I really enjoyed this review.
flongGreat review, but where is Corsair???? /citation]Corsair don't build there own PSU:s the are mostly Seasonic built, some CWT. For example the Corsair AX series are nearly identical to the Seasonic X series, the only difference is the fan.
