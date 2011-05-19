80 PLUS Gold: Four Efficient 700-850 W Power Supplies

FSP Aurum Series AU-700

We've previously tested PSUs from FSP, but none of them featured the design or innovation to really impress us. But now, with its new Aurum series, the manufacturer aims to be a player in the high-end PSU segment. First impressions are pretty convincing. Modern design is coupled with a housing that has a nice texture, thanks to it rough-coated surface. The unique shape of the ventilation slots (FSP calls this a feature and dubs it Arrow Flow; we see what it did there), is also pretty sharp-looking. Whether the airflow is, in fact, optimized is another story.

Unlike the other test candidates, FSP deliberately chooses not to integrate a modular cable solution. The reasons, according to the manufacturer, include a very price-sensitive market segment and efficiency improvements attributable to hard-wired cables. While the length of the cables themselves seem generous, the number of available connections is downright miserly compared to the competition. Along with the ATX motherboard cable and a pair of +12 V processor leads, FSP includes four PCIe cables, seven SATA connectors, and four Molex ports, as well as one floppy lead. AMD certifies this PSU with its CrossFireX technology.

The AU-700 has four 12 V rails, each of which delivers up to 18 A and together can output a maximum load of 672 W.

FSP AU-700 AC Input 100-240 V, 50-60 Hz DC Output +3.3 V +5 V +12 V (#1) +12 V (#2) +12 V (#3) +12 V (#4) -12 V +5 Vsb 28 A 28 A 18 A 18 A 18 A 18 A 0.5 A 3.5 A Individual Output 6 W 17.5 W Rail Utilization Sys Sys CPU & VGA Combined Output 160 W 672 W Total Continuous Output 700 W Peak Output 750 W