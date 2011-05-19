80 PLUS Gold: Four Efficient 700-850 W Power Supplies

Measurements: FSP Aurum Series AU-700
Efficiency according to 80 PLUS specifications
Efficiency based on performance profiles.
The Aurum-700 performs well across the board. It easily reaches the levels defined by the 80 PLUS Gold specification, and even exceeds them at 50% and 100% load.
Even at low loads, the AU-700 is convincingly efficient, delivering 73% power efficiency at 25 W. In this discipline it benefits from having a lower maximum output level than the other devices in the test.
In standby mode, this FSP PSU sets the standard for comparison. The AU-700 consumes only 0.1 W by the strict EuP measurement, which tracks consumption without loads on any of the rails. The other devices tested consume about 0.2 W in standby. The FSP Aurum performs nicely in all tests, showing no weaknesses, even in ripple rectification.
If you can do without modular cable management, the FSP Aurum serves as a modern high-performance PSU at a very reasonable price of only $130. It comes out at the top of our comparison. It sets the bar especially high in terms of efficiency. Together with its quiet fan, the AU-700 is an excellent PSU.
Thanks for an excellent review.
no pun intended here ;-)
I've used the X 650 in builds for two of my friends. I can't wait to get mine. The cabling is perfect for the Antec 1200 case.
This review would have benefited greatly by including both silver and gold rated PSUs from 750W - 1000W. Some Silver rated PSUs actually perform at nearly at gold levels (Corsair) and so they are a great value.
It would have been nice to have some expert comment on Au's claim that a non-modular cable setup improves efficiency. This appears to be a myth because we see many modular units outperform non-modular units in their class.
Still I really enjoyed this review.
flongGreat review, but where is Corsair???? /citation]Corsair don't build there own PSU:s the are mostly Seasonic built, some CWT. For example the Corsair AX series are nearly identical to the Seasonic X series, the only difference is the fan.
The 'fan-on' at 20% (i think without looking back) is worst case, mine kicks on at about 30-35% depending on ambient temp, so its awesome quiet. Even when on its quiet.
It works very well in a dual gaming/home cinema box...
I'd definiately recommend one
are you guys complete noobs! do you think we need this ...?
