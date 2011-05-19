80 PLUS Gold: Four Efficient 700-850 W Power Supplies

Measurements: SilverStone Strider Gold SST-ST75F-G
Efficiency according to 80 PLUS specifications
Efficiency based on performance profiles
The SilverStone Strider Gold can't keep up with its competitors in terms of efficiency. At 100% load, it misses the 80 PLUS Gold limit by one percent; at 50% load it misses by two percent. To eliminate the possibility of error or a bad sample, we repeated the test with a second unit, which returned identical results. Granted, this isn't too important in the real world, but it's still off-spec.
The SilverStone Strider Gold 750 is certainly a good PSU, and it delivers more than enough power, even for demanding systems. The fully modular cable solution is also an interesting feature for the folks who prefer particularly clean innards. But the efficiency lapses cannot simply be ignored, especially with a street price of roughly $190. SilverStone only offers a three-year warranty, while the other manufacturers offer five.
Thanks for an excellent review.
no pun intended here ;-)
I've used the X 650 in builds for two of my friends. I can't wait to get mine. The cabling is perfect for the Antec 1200 case.
This review would have benefited greatly by including both silver and gold rated PSUs from 750W - 1000W. Some Silver rated PSUs actually perform at nearly at gold levels (Corsair) and so they are a great value.
It would have been nice to have some expert comment on Au's claim that a non-modular cable setup improves efficiency. This appears to be a myth because we see many modular units outperform non-modular units in their class.
Still I really enjoyed this review.
flongGreat review, but where is Corsair???? /citation]Corsair don't build there own PSU:s the are mostly Seasonic built, some CWT. For example the Corsair AX series are nearly identical to the Seasonic X series, the only difference is the fan.
The 'fan-on' at 20% (i think without looking back) is worst case, mine kicks on at about 30-35% depending on ambient temp, so its awesome quiet. Even when on its quiet.
It works very well in a dual gaming/home cinema box...
I'd definiately recommend one
