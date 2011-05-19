80 PLUS Gold: Four Efficient 700-850 W Power Supplies

Measurements: SilverStone Strider Gold SST-ST75F-G

Efficiency according to 80 PLUS specifications

Efficiency based on performance profiles

The SilverStone Strider Gold can't keep up with its competitors in terms of efficiency. At 100% load, it misses the 80 PLUS Gold limit by one percent; at 50% load it misses by two percent. To eliminate the possibility of error or a bad sample, we repeated the test with a second unit, which returned identical results. Granted, this isn't too important in the real world, but it's still off-spec.

The SilverStone Strider Gold 750 is certainly a good PSU, and it delivers more than enough power, even for demanding systems. The fully modular cable solution is also an interesting feature for the folks who prefer particularly clean innards. But the efficiency lapses cannot simply be ignored, especially with a street price of roughly $190. SilverStone only offers a three-year warranty, while the other manufacturers offer five.