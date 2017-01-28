Is 80 PLUS Broken? How To Make It A More Trustworthy Certification

Low Number Of Efficiency Measurements
In a Tom's Hardware PSU review, we take into account 14 different load levels for our efficiency readings under high ambient temperatures, and over 1600 (which become more than 25,000 with data interpolation techniques) for temperatures in the 28°C to 30°C range. We're even thinking about increasing that range. In this way, we can accurately calculate a PSU’s overall efficiency score and easily compare it to similar models. In general, the more measurements you collect, the more accurate your result is.
|80 PLUS Certification
|115V Internal Non-Redundant
|230V Internal Redundant
|230V EU Internal Non-Redundant
|Percentage of rated load
|10%
|20%
|50%
|100%
|10%
|20%
|50%
|100%
|10%
|20%
|50%
|100%
|80 PLUS
|80%
|80%
|80%
|82%
|85%
|82%
|80 PLUS Bronze
|82%
|85%
|82%
|81%
|85%
|81%
|85%
|88%
|85%
|80 PLUS Silver
|85%
|88%
|85%
|85%
|89%
|85%
|87%
|90%
|87%
|80 PLUS Gold
|87%
|90%
|87%
|88%
|92%
|88%
|90%
|92%
|89%
|80 PLUS Platinum
|90%
|92%
|89%
|90%
|94%
|91%
|92%
|94%
|90%
|80 PLUS Titanium
|90%
|92%
|94%
|90%
|90%
|94%
|96%
|91%
|90%
|94%
|96%
|94%
The 80 PLUS program is significantly different. On all but the 80 PLUS Titanium certifications, it only takes into account efficiency under three load levels (20%, 50%, and 100% of the PSU’s maximum-rated capacity). In the Titanium tier, 80 PLUS also adds a 10% load test to its requirements. As expected, this low number of tests doesn’t clearly depict a test subject's overall efficiency. And to make matters worse, an OEM behaving badly can fool this methodology by sending hand-picked golden samples that are tuned to perform better under those specific load levels. This is far more difficult to pull off with a larger number of efficiency measurements under variable load levels.
Efficiency readings aren’t stable, meaning that there can be significant variations, especially under very low or very high loads. Lab-grade load testers might be able to apply a steady load for prolonged periods, but that doesn't mean the PSU will register exactly the same efficiency levels. Even the slightest change in temperature affects the performance of parts inside a power supply, resulting in load regulation and efficiency variations. Moreover, the active power factor converter (APFC) circuit can easily make a power analyzer’s readings go crazy under very light loads. Under such scenarios, the need for an advanced logging program that gathers all results, filters them, and provides an accurate average reading is essential.
It could still be updated/improved, but it's never going to be as in-depth as the very few reviews a site like Tom's does.
Personally I go for trusted manufacturers (based on user and tech reviews). Seasonic for example gives like 5 year warranty, that says a lot about quality.
Like LOKI1944, I care more about reliability. To some extent the two go hand in hand, in that a more efficient design produces less heat which has a direct relation to how quickly the two (arguably) shorted lived components, capacitors and fans last, and yet when a design has greater complexity to arrive at higher efficiency, there's more to go wrong, and reverse engineering for repair becomes much more of a hassle.
Yes I repair PSU that are worth the bother, though that's starting to split hairs since most worth the bother don't fail in the first place unless they saw a power surge that fried the switching transistors.
The other problem with complexity is in cutting corners to arrive at attractive price points. "Most" PCs don't need much more than median quality 300W PSU, but those are not very common these days at retail opposed to OEM systems, so you end up paying more to get quality, and end up with a higher wattage than you need for all but your gaming system. Increase complexity and we're paying that much more still.
Anyway, PSU efficiency doesn't matter as much to me as it did in the past, like around the Athlon XP era where many motherboards had HALT disabled, and your PC was a space heater even sitting around idle. Ironically the build I'm typing on right now, uses more power for the big 4K monitor than the PC itself uses.
Maybe we need an efficiency rating system for monitor PSU!
Moreover, efficiency testing doesn't mean that you cannot observe other parameters as well in a PSU's operation, like ripple for example.
In order to make a standard which can be followed by all reviewers you have to make sure that each of them uses exactly the same equipment and methodology. And not all reviewers can afford Chroma setups and super-expensive power meters, since most of them do this for hobby and actually don't have any serious profit.
It would be boring also if the same methodology applied to all PSU (and not only) reviewers. It is nice to have variations according to my opinion, since this way a reviewer can covers areas that the other doesn't.