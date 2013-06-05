AMD A10-6700 And A10-6800K Review: Richland Hits The Desktop

Test Setup And Benchmarks

We're testing the Richland-based A10-6700 and A10-6800K APUs against their predecessor, AMD's Trinity-based A10-5800K. We have an Ivy Bridge-based Core i3-3220 in our Canadian lab with HD Graphics 2500. Unfortunately, we didn't have an opportunity to snag a Core i3-3225 before leaving for Computex, so the comparison to HD Graphics 4000 will have to wait.

The good news is our testing facility in Hillsboro, Oregon already ran the numbers comparing both Core i3 chips and A10-5800K. The pertinent data can be found in Gaming At 1920x1080: AMD's Trinity Takes On Intel HD Graphics. For the time being, Core i3-3220 reflects the x86 performance of both Intel chips in today's tests, and in the same $130-150 price range these new Richland-based APUs are expected to sell for.

In order to maximize performance in our game tests, we used DDR3-1866 and -2133 data rates, which are the highest officially-supported settings on AMD's new APUs. In addition, we included results with a discrete Radeon HD 6670 DDR3, a baseline mainstream gaming card.

Socket FM2 LGA 1155 CPU AMD A10-6800K (Richland) 4.1 GHz Base, 4.4 GHz Turbo Core w/ Radeon HD 8670D (844 MHz)AMD A10-6700 (Richland) 3.7 GHz Base, 4.3 GHz Turbo Core w/ Radeon HD 8670D (844 MHz)AMD A10-5800K (Trinity) 3.8 GHz Base, 4.2 GHz Turbo Core w/ Radeon HD 7660D (800 MHz) Intel Core i3-3220 (Ivy Bridge), 3.3 GHz, Hyper-Threading enabled w/ Intel HD 2500 Motherboard ASRock FM2A85XSocket FM2, Chipset: AMD A85 Asus P8Z77-V LX LGA 1155, Chipset: Intel Z77M Networking On-Board Gigabit LAN controller Memory AMD Gamer Series Memory, 2 x 4 GB, 1866 MT/s, CL 9-9-9-34-2TOverclocked: 2133 MT/s, CL 10-11-11-28 Graphics AMD Radeon HD 6670 DDR3800 MHz GPU, 1 GB GDDR5 at 800 MHz (1600 MHz effective) Hard Drive Western Digital Caviar Black 750 GB 7,200 RPM, 32 MB Cache, SATA 3Gb/s Power ePower EP-1200E10-T2 1,200 W ATX12V, EPS12V Software and Drivers Operating System Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64 DirectX DirectX 11 Graphics Drivers AMD Catalyst 13.6 Beta; Intel HD Graphics Driver 15.31.3.64.3071

And here are the benchmark details: