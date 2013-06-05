AMD A10-6700 And A10-6800K Review: Richland Hits The Desktop

Test Setup And Benchmarks
We're testing the Richland-based A10-6700 and A10-6800K APUs against their predecessor, AMD's Trinity-based A10-5800K. We have an Ivy Bridge-based Core i3-3220 in our Canadian lab with HD Graphics 2500. Unfortunately, we didn't have an opportunity to snag a Core i3-3225 before leaving for Computex, so the comparison to HD Graphics 4000 will have to wait.
The good news is our testing facility in Hillsboro, Oregon already ran the numbers comparing both Core i3 chips and A10-5800K. The pertinent data can be found in Gaming At 1920x1080: AMD's Trinity Takes On Intel HD Graphics. For the time being, Core i3-3220 reflects the x86 performance of both Intel chips in today's tests, and in the same $130-150 price range these new Richland-based APUs are expected to sell for.
In order to maximize performance in our game tests, we used DDR3-1866 and -2133 data rates, which are the highest officially-supported settings on AMD's new APUs. In addition, we included results with a discrete Radeon HD 6670 DDR3, a baseline mainstream gaming card.
|Socket FM2
|LGA 1155
|CPU
|AMD A10-6800K (Richland) 4.1 GHz Base, 4.4 GHz Turbo Core w/ Radeon HD 8670D (844 MHz)AMD A10-6700 (Richland) 3.7 GHz Base, 4.3 GHz Turbo Core w/ Radeon HD 8670D (844 MHz)AMD A10-5800K (Trinity) 3.8 GHz Base, 4.2 GHz Turbo Core w/ Radeon HD 7660D (800 MHz)
|Intel Core i3-3220 (Ivy Bridge), 3.3 GHz, Hyper-Threading enabled w/ Intel HD 2500
|Motherboard
|ASRock FM2A85XSocket FM2, Chipset: AMD A85
|Asus P8Z77-V LX LGA 1155, Chipset: Intel Z77M
|Networking
|On-Board Gigabit LAN controller
|Memory
|AMD Gamer Series Memory, 2 x 4 GB, 1866 MT/s, CL 9-9-9-34-2TOverclocked: 2133 MT/s, CL 10-11-11-28
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon HD 6670 DDR3800 MHz GPU, 1 GB GDDR5 at 800 MHz (1600 MHz effective)
|Hard Drive
|Western Digital Caviar Black 750 GB 7,200 RPM, 32 MB Cache, SATA 3Gb/s
|Power
|ePower EP-1200E10-T2 1,200 W ATX12V, EPS12V
|Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Graphics Drivers
|AMD Catalyst 13.6 Beta; Intel HD Graphics Driver 15.31.3.64.3071
And here are the benchmark details:
|Benchmark Configuration
|3D Games
|Metro: Last Light
|Version 1.0.0.0, DirectX 10, Built-in Benchmark
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
|Version 1.6.89.06, Version 1.5.26.05, 25-Sec. Fraps
|Tomb Raider
|Version 1.04, Custom THG Benchmark, 60-Sec. Fraps
|F1 2012
|Version 1.2, Direct X 11, Built-in Benchmark, 60-Sec. Fraps
|Audio/Video Encoding
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 0.98, Video: Video from Canon EOS 7D (1920x1080, 25 frames) 1 Minutes 22 Seconds, Audio: PCM-S16, 48,000 Hz, Two-Channel, to Video: AVC1 Audio: AAC (High Profile)
|iTunes
|Version 10.4.1.10 x64: Audio CD (Terminator II SE), 53 minutes, default AAC format
|Lame MP3
|Version 3.98.3: Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min, convert WAV to MP3 audio format, Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
|TotalCode Studio 2.5
|Version: 2.5.0.10677, MPEG-2 to H.264, MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG-2), Audio:MPEG2 (44.1 kHz, Two-Channel, 16-Bit, 224 Kb/s) Codec: H.264 Pro, Mode: PAL 50i (25 FPS), Profile: H.264 BD HDMV
|Productivity
|ABBYY FineReader
|Version 10.0.102.82: Read PDF save to Doc, Source: Political Economy (J. Broadhurst 1842) 111 Pages
|Adobe Photoshop CS6
|Version 13 x64: Filter 15.7 MB TIF Image: Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates
|Autodesk 3ds Max 2013
|Version 14.0 x64: Space Flyby Mentalray, 248 Frames, 1440x1080
|7-Zip
|Version 9.28, LZMA2, Syntax "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=5" Benchmark: THG-Workload-2012
|WinRAR
|Version 4.2, RAR, Syntax "winrar a -r -m3" Benchmark: THG-Workload-2012
|WinZip
|Version 17.0 Pro, Best Method, ZIPX Benchmark: THG-Workload-2012
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|3DMark 11
|Version: 1.0.1, Entry, Performance, Extreme Suite
|PCMark 7
|Version: 1.0.4, System, Productivity, Hard Disk Drive benchmarks
|SiSoftware Sandra 2012
|Version: 2012 SP5c-1872, CPU Test = CPU Arithmetic / MultiMedia, Memory Test = Bandwidth Benchmark
I guess Richland is still very hot going by the power figures alone. Still, it's a good step up (and stop gap) for AMD.
Nice review still. Are you guys planning on a follow up for Dual Graphics? 8)
Cheers!
No, since driver 13.1 even the 5800k was able to run dual graphics with a HD 7750. I am typing on a system with that exact setup right now. I am not sure if the 6800k will allow anything above the 7750 though. When I tried a 7770 with the 5800k I wasn't given the option to enable dual graphics.