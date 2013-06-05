AMD A10-6700 And A10-6800K Review: Richland Hits The Desktop

Results: Adobe CS6
After Effects tends to demonstrate sensitivity to available memory per core, so perhaps we should have expected the dual-core Core i3 to establish a lead early on.
Premiere Pro CS6 scales much more reliably according to core count. Although AMD's cores don't get as much done per clock cycle, the fact that there are four of them earn the A10-6800K a first-place finish in this benchmark.
Remember, we have two distinct Photoshop benchmarks. The CPU test consists of several threaded filters that tax each CPU's x86 cores. The OpenCL benchmark uses filters that leverage CPU and GPU resources.
In the CPU-heavy test, Intel's two Hyper-Threaded cores trail the three AMD APUs we're testing, all of which have a pair of Piledriver modules. Conversely, the combination of HD Graphics 2500 and x86 cores puts the Core i3-3220 ahead in our OpenCL-based metric. AMD's processors aren't far behind, though.
I guess Richland is still very hot going by the power figures alone. Still, it's a good step up (and stop gap) for AMD.
Nice review still. Are you guys planning on a follow up for Dual Graphics? 8)
No, since driver 13.1 even the 5800k was able to run dual graphics with a HD 7750. I am typing on a system with that exact setup right now. I am not sure if the 6800k will allow anything above the 7750 though. When I tried a 7770 with the 5800k I wasn't given the option to enable dual graphics.