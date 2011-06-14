The AMD A8-3500M APU Review: Llano Is Unleashed

Benchmark Results: Just Cause 2

Just Cause 2 exacts a fairly demanding workload, even at its Medium quality settings, so let’s see how these mobile options stack up:

The A8-3500M manages 30 FPS on average at 1024x600, but any higher resolution brings it below 25 FPS. Intel’s HD Graphics 3000 fares a lot worse, and can’t manage to achieve more than 20 FPS at even the lowest resolution.

As expected, the discrete GPU does well, and Dual Graphics offers slightly more performance, almost reaching 30 FPS at 1600x900.