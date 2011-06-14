The AMD A8-3500M APU Review: Llano Is Unleashed

Benchmark Results: H.A.W.X. 2

H.A.W.X. 2 is our third example of a game with multiple code paths. Let’s consider DirectX 9 first:

Frame rates are high across the board, with only Intel’s HD Graphics 3000 engine delivering less than 35 FPS at 1600x900 and 1920x1080. Dual Graphics achieves nothing in this DirectX 9 scenario, as we’ve been told to expect.

Now we’ll swap over to the DirectX 10/11 version of H.A.W.X. 2 for comparison numbers.

The frame rates are quite close to what we saw using DirectX 9 version, except that Dual Graphics successfully surpasses discrete Radeon HD 6630M performance.