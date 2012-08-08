Trending

Professional Help: Getting The Best Overclock From AMD's A8-3870K

By

We recently hooked up with overclocking guru Sami Mäkinen to get his take on the best way to overclock AMD's A8-3870K APU. Using his advice, we tweaked five retail -3870Ks and compared their overclocked gaming performance to a discrete Radeon HD 6670.

Benchmark Results: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Upon its release, Skyrim was fairly unforgiving to lower-end CPUs. The developer subsequently remedied the issue through multiple patches.

Our results demonstrate the advantage of higher memory throughput, and overclocking the x86 cores and graphics engine offers another big boost after that. But the difference between 933 and 1073 MHz memory is slight, although the faster data rate gets us even closer to the performance of a Radeon HD 6670 DDR3.

It’s impressive to see just how close the overclocked APU (black line) comes to the discrete Radeon 6670 DDR3 (blue line).

67 Comments Comment from the forums
  • buzznut 08 August 2012 12:01
    This is pretty cool, this addresses most of the questions I would have about gaming with a LLano part. But it seems Trinity is right around the corner so I would still have reservations about recommending it. Except for the fact I just saw one of these quads for $90 at the egg, which does make a compelling case for folks on a tight budget.
    Reply
  • EzioAs 08 August 2012 12:02
    Interesting read. Can't wait to see how much of an improvement the desktop Trinity APU brings seeing Llano is better than what I imagine it would be
    Reply
  • esrever 08 August 2012 12:43
    Don is the best!
    Reply
  • peroludiarom 08 August 2012 12:57
    Hi Don, you have wrote great article!
    I have just one question - do you try to overclock the memory controller as well, because its not mentioned in the article? Thanks in advance
    Reply
  • mayankleoboy1 08 August 2012 13:03
    Llano is great, but i am waiting for the die-shrink to reduce power and heat.
    Reply
  • 08 August 2012 13:06
    Wife's pentium intel g620 and amd 7750 on budget board and 8 gb budget ram .....only pulls 150 watts max !!!!!!!!lcost less and performs much better. Apu is a epic idea, alas still useless maybe trinity will save the day. Until then the hype and misleading performance promises will still make them money.
    Reply
  • Fokissed 08 August 2012 14:27
    On page 2 there is a reference to hwbot.com, which seemingly doesn't exist anymore.

    Thanks for catching that, fixed to hwbot.org!
    Reply
  • freggo 08 August 2012 15:08
    FokissedOn page 2 there is a reference to hwbot.com, which seemingly doesn't exist anymore.
    Makes you wonder how old the article is that a dead domain link made it into the text :)
    Reply
  • csbeer 08 August 2012 15:13
    "So, we installed it (6670) in the overclocked system and disengaged its on-die GPU."

    I don't get why all these major sites don't test the dual graphics nature of the asymetrical xfire that Llano supports? Marry that APU with a 6570 or 6670 for maximum performance, that's the whole point of the Llano experience imo! I have a Llano notebook and am so hungry for info on other's experiments and results with the APU+DGPU.
    Reply
  • biggerbooger 08 August 2012 16:12
    Excuse the noob question, but if you had say 2 x 4gb sticks rather than 2 x 2 and you put on a corsair H40 contained water cooler for example could you get much better OC performance? This is looking like a viable option.
    Reply