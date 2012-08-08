Professional Help: Getting The Best Overclock From AMD's A8-3870K

Benchmark Results: Battlefield 3

Battlefield 3 is notoriously dependent on graphics performance, and it's safe for us to assume that the GPU and memory bus overclocks will have the most impact in this title. Unfortunately, the game is too demanding for the A8-3870K to run at 1920x1080. So, we're pulling back to 1280x720.

This game is much more reliant on memory bandwidth to support graphics performance, and there’s a significant difference between 800, 933, and 1092 MHz memory. Once again, the discrete Radeon HD 6670 DDR3 beats the overclocked APU, but not by much.

The frame rates over time chart illustrates the observed results across the entire benchmark. Interestingly, the top-end Llano part is only able to maintain at least 30 FPS when it's overclocked.