Professional Help: Getting The Best Overclock From AMD's A8-3870K

Power And Temperature

It’s clear that the A8-3870K is efficient at stock voltages and clocks rates; the entire platform stays under 150 W under combined CPU and GPU load.

As we increase the reference clock, there isn't much of a difference compared to our multiplier-only tuning, except for when the system tackles a combined CPU and GPU load, topping out at 252 W. In comparison, the discrete Radeon HD 6670 DDR3 on the overclocked system appears more efficient.

Let’s look at temperatures, using the Cooler Master Hyper TX3:

Temperatures increase appreciably under the influence of overclocking. As mentioned previously, you need good aftermarket cooling to keep the temperatures below 70 degrees, or the APU starts throttling itself.