Professional Help: Getting The Best Overclock From AMD's A8-3870K

Power And Temperature
It’s clear that the A8-3870K is efficient at stock voltages and clocks rates; the entire platform stays under 150 W under combined CPU and GPU load.
As we increase the reference clock, there isn't much of a difference compared to our multiplier-only tuning, except for when the system tackles a combined CPU and GPU load, topping out at 252 W. In comparison, the discrete Radeon HD 6670 DDR3 on the overclocked system appears more efficient.
Let’s look at temperatures, using the Cooler Master Hyper TX3:
Temperatures increase appreciably under the influence of overclocking. As mentioned previously, you need good aftermarket cooling to keep the temperatures below 70 degrees, or the APU starts throttling itself.
I have just one question - do you try to overclock the memory controller as well, because its not mentioned in the article? Thanks in advance
Thanks for catching that, fixed to hwbot.org!
Makes you wonder how old the article is that a dead domain link made it into the text :)
I don't get why all these major sites don't test the dual graphics nature of the asymetrical xfire that Llano supports? Marry that APU with a 6570 or 6670 for maximum performance, that's the whole point of the Llano experience imo! I have a Llano notebook and am so hungry for info on other's experiments and results with the APU+DGPU.