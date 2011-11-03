Six 2.5” High-Capacity Notebook Hard Drives

Power Consumption

Samsung and Hitachi keep their power consumption in check quite well, but the Western Digital Scorpio Blue WD10JPVT does even better across all of the simulated use cases to which we subjected it.

As expected, the Scorpio Blue WD10JPVT can’t be beat when it comes to performance per watt. Surprisingly, the power hog in this round-up, Western Digital’s Scorpio Black WD7500BPKT, winds up in second place. While it draws more power than its competitors, it overcomes that with consistently higher performance.