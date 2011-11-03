Six 2.5” High-Capacity Notebook Hard Drives

Power Consumption
Samsung and Hitachi keep their power consumption in check quite well, but the Western Digital Scorpio Blue WD10JPVT does even better across all of the simulated use cases to which we subjected it.
As expected, the Scorpio Blue WD10JPVT can’t be beat when it comes to performance per watt. Surprisingly, the power hog in this round-up, Western Digital’s Scorpio Black WD7500BPKT, winds up in second place. While it draws more power than its competitors, it overcomes that with consistently higher performance.
What flaw? The fact that the hard drive automatically goes to sleep (parks its head) after eight seconds of inactivity, and since this is hardwired into the firmware it completely dismisses what you set in your Power Options in the Windows 7 Control Panel. Why is this bad? Because if the HDD is inactive for more than eight seconds it needs to unpark its head, and that creates a very noticeable lag when launching applications or working with files because the process takes a few seconds to complete, not to mention it puts more stress on the HDD mechanics.
Unless it's simply for a storage drive where you don't care about performance I recommend you go with Seagate, Hitachi, or Samsung for laptop HDDs instead.
Hitachi 750GB $140-160
Samsung 1TB $220
WD 750GB $160
WD 1TB $230