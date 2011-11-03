Six 2.5” High-Capacity Notebook Hard Drives

Benchmark Results: Access Time And I/O Performance

The low-level benchmark h2benchw directly accesses the hard disk and ignores the OS-imposed sector alignment. In light of the fact that five out of six test candidates employ 4 KB AF sectors and emulate 512-byte sectors, we find this benchmark very interesting.

The results of h2benchw aren’t so clear-cut, though. The 7200 RPM models tend to be in front. But the Western Digital Scorpio Blue WD10JPVT encroaches into their territory and posts comparable access times. The Toshiba drive dominates the read test and is almost twice as fast as the competitors.

As notebook hard disks, the test candidates are not really optimized for database, Web server, or workstation access patterns. But the benchmark results are quite clear: both Western Digital disks top the performance charts, while Toshiba’s MK6461GSYN posts mid-range results. Both Samsung disks and the Hitachi Travelstar 5K750 do not win any laurels in these workloads.