Six 2.5” High-Capacity Notebook Hard Drives

Benchmark Results: Access Time And I/O Performance
The low-level benchmark h2benchw directly accesses the hard disk and ignores the OS-imposed sector alignment. In light of the fact that five out of six test candidates employ 4 KB AF sectors and emulate 512-byte sectors, we find this benchmark very interesting.
The results of h2benchw aren’t so clear-cut, though. The 7200 RPM models tend to be in front. But the Western Digital Scorpio Blue WD10JPVT encroaches into their territory and posts comparable access times. The Toshiba drive dominates the read test and is almost twice as fast as the competitors.
As notebook hard disks, the test candidates are not really optimized for database, Web server, or workstation access patterns. But the benchmark results are quite clear: both Western Digital disks top the performance charts, while Toshiba’s MK6461GSYN posts mid-range results. Both Samsung disks and the Hitachi Travelstar 5K750 do not win any laurels in these workloads.
Nice article as a whole
someday.....
One minor point: good to know that i7-920 is now part of Sandybridge. Can you check???
What flaw? The fact that the hard drive automatically goes to sleep (parks its head) after eight seconds of inactivity, and since this is hardwired into the firmware it completely dismisses what you set in your Power Options in the Windows 7 Control Panel. Why is this bad? Because if the HDD is inactive for more than eight seconds it needs to unpark its head, and that creates a very noticeable lag when launching applications or working with files because the process takes a few seconds to complete, not to mention it puts more stress on the HDD mechanics.
Unless it's simply for a storage drive where you don't care about performance I recommend you go with Seagate, Hitachi, or Samsung for laptop HDDs instead.
Hitachi 750GB $140-160
Samsung 1TB $220
WD 750GB $160
WD 1TB $230