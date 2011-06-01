Single-Slot Graphics: Whose Card Is Fastest?

Benchmark Results: Metro 2033
Lowering our expectations as we started Metro 2033 testing, we chose Medium details with no PhysX or additional Depth of Field. Experience tells us that the Radeon HD 6850 should pass, but what about the low-cost GeForce GT 440?
Ah, the 6850 indeed looks fast. But we also took notes on its minimum frame rate and were shocked to see that its 91.3 FPS average dropped to a 22.07 FPS minimum using our lowest test settings. Oops.
This particular title deserves a little more explanation, though. The low FPS happened only when moving quickly through dense smoke. That can be avoided in actual gameplay, though the enjoyment of good game detail might not be worth the ridicule that follows when your friends find out that you’re afraid of smoke (Ed.: Hey, after watching Lost, there's good reason to be afraid of smoke).
Nothing survived our minimum FPS requirements above 1280x720, but a relatively high average frame rate makes the Radeon HD 6850 appear playable through 1680x1050 on the above chart.
Afox's Radeon HD 6850 continues to impress at 1920x1080, in spite of a minimum FPS shortfall for all cards. Perhaps it’s time to consider DX10 mode instead?
For example, there are few, if any, reviews on noiseless CPUs (meaning, fanless) and too few if any reviews on GPUs without fans. Small form factors have thankfully been addressed a bit, but some of the smallest sizes are still not represented well in reviews.
Even if you are into killing evil Zargons with your pimped out main computer (which many are not anyway), there is still a cool factor of a computer that fits in your hand that can be used in other locations like a kitchen, or living room, or both since you can pick it up and move it easily.
Articles like this, that might not pertain to a main computer (or may), are interesting, since most of us have several computers, and know several people that ask our assistance in making decisions, and there are often criteria like this involved.
Still, I also like the idea of reviewing different approaches of hardware pieces. We all have different needs, so different hardware (forms) need to be addressed as well 8)
Cheers!
The Tom's Hardware team put a lot of effort into getting as many companies onboard as possible for this. PowerColor should have been excluded since its product was actually too late to meet the test deadline, but that's a non-issue since the card didn't show up. And Galaxy, Galaxy Where Art Thou? You would think companies like that would be in touch with ALL the major sites, wouldn't you?
I really don't know what I would think, I'm completely unfamiliar with the process of acquiring test hardware from companies. Is this really unusual behavior from Galaxy and Power Color (ignoring or passing up a request to review one of their new products)?
As for PowerColor, they said they sent one. Either they screwed up, or something happened to the card along the way. Either way, I wasn't going to worry about the cause of this conundrum since it was too late to deal with.
I really don't know what's up with Galaxy. Chances are they might have simply cut their marketing department.