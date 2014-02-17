Trending

AIO DRN-STN Review: A Gaming All-In-One With A 120 Hz Display

The AIO Drone Station is a combination chassis and 120 Hz FHD display, ready to take your choice of ATX motherboard, CPU, graphics cards, storage, and power supply. We'd stop short of calling it portable, but appreciate the appeal of a fast all-in-one PC.

More Drone Station Features

The back of the case features a plastic cover over a metal panel, with two fan mounts blocked. The purpose of this design will become more apparent as we build our system, but the short story is that the system can be assembled with either the plastic cover or metal panel removed.

A universal PC power jack occupies the rear panel’s lower-left corner. Support for international power standards relies on the type of power supply you choose.

The lower-right corner features an Ethernet jack. Network standards, like the power supply, depend on the hardware you install.

Latch handles fold up and spin 180° to slide a hasp around 3/16”, releasing the DRN-STN’s front and back halves.

The DRN-STN’s double-wall outer housing appears to be rotationally molded in a similar fashion to the carrying cases of large wind instruments, relying on the flexibility of the plastic to keep those latches tight. Unlike those hinged enclosures, the DRN-STN uses large locator pegs and sockets to align its front and rear halves.

The trip from Dongguan wasn’t so kind to our review sample, though; the front and back panels got smashed together hard enough to remove the required 3/16” of interference. Three of the latches instead flop around loosely when we tighten them, even though no damage is visible. My quick and dirty solution is to put rubber spacers at the locator socket bottoms, adding space between the front and rear enclosure sections.

48 Comments Comment from the forums
  • blackmagnum 17 February 2014 08:10
    What does this retro looking gaming box have over an established gaming notebook say an Alienware or Asus? Thanks for the choice though.
    Reply
  • Crashman 17 February 2014 08:15
    12698017 said:
    What does this retro looking gaming box have over an established gaming notebook say an Alienware or Asus? Thanks for the choice though.
    Up to 20x the graphics power and 2x the CPU performance? I guess it depends on what you plan to do with all that extra space.

    I also didn't get a chance to note in the article that "Full Sized" power supply means PS/2 form factor (and extended versions thereof). ATX power standard does not include a form factor, because form factors designate "form". This is, in spite of what Yahoo Answers might tell you. So "Full ATX" is a misnomer concerning power supplies.

    Reply
  • Xsolarise 17 February 2014 08:53
    This is just a stupid and ugly..
    Reply
  • bloody llama 17 February 2014 08:57
    The internal case appears to be made by NZXT. The 3.5" rails and the PCI toolless latch are exactly the same as my NZXT case from 2005.
    Reply
  • Crashman 17 February 2014 09:05
    12698206 said:
    The internal case appears to be made by NZXT. The 3.5" rails and the PCI toolless latch are exactly the same as my NZXT case from 2005.
    NZXT doesn't manufacture its own cases though, or at least it didn't in 2005 :)
    Reply
  • The_Trutherizer 17 February 2014 10:14
    I'd give it 2 foldout screens for eyefinity.
    Reply
  • Marcopolo123 17 February 2014 10:18
    reminds me of fallout
    Reply
  • Nossy 17 February 2014 14:10
    wow,..$700 for a case, and people are complaining about a $700 video card? WTF are people smoking these days?
    Reply
  • Au_equus 17 February 2014 14:28
    Is it oversimplification to say that the system looks like a monitor and a case held together by a shroud? I agree with Trutherizer, especially at that price, but, to go a little bit further, it needs a docking station for a keyboard and mouse.
    Reply
  • huilun02 17 February 2014 14:29
    Because hauling what seems to be a CRT monitor makes you a more popular guy.
    Reply