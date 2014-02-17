AIO DRN-STN Review: A Gaming All-In-One With A 120 Hz Display

Inside AIO’s DRN-STN

The DRN-STN isn’t exactly an ATX-sized case with an LCD panel added on, but instead an enclosure that encompasses an ATX case and LCD panel. The difference is that the case itself is a separable entity.

A groove next to the power cord is supposed to allow cable ingress and egress for features that aren’t supported by the case, but that part of the case has only around 1/4” of table clearance.

Three lighted 120 mm fans occupy each side in left-to-right cross-flow orientation. The two remaining top panel fans are split, with intake on the left and exhaust on the right.

External bays are located outside the ATX chassis, since they must be accessible from the outer enclosure’s front panel.

The DRN-STN’s outer casing connects to the rear panel of its internal chassis. Dual-link DVI enables its 120 Hz display, four USB plugs connect front-panel ports, two 3.5 mm stereo plugs connect front-panel headphone and microphone jacks, and power and network extension cables connect to the rear of the outer housing. A front-panel power/reset/LED cable connects to an extension plug on the chassis, but the case has no provisions for a motherboard’s other internal headers.

A mere 17” tall and 7.625” wide, the internal ATX case is a mid-tower by traditional standards of days gone by (when it a lot easier to figure out the difference between a full- and mid-tower). Its three former 5.25” bays are covered by a mesh panel since they’re not externally accessible, and AIO instead adds an internal hard drive cage behind that mesh.

The chassis front panel’s dual 120 mm fan mounts are located directly behind two of the outer housing’s three 120 mm intake fans, making its mounting pattern inconsequential to most builds.

A 120 / 92 mm dual-pattern fan mount on the internal case’s rear panel is similarly unnecessary most of the time, though it is a handy place for the radiator of a single-fan, closed-loop liquid cooler.

Seven expansion slots support a full ATX motherboard, but don’t leave extra space for a dual-slot graphics card in the board's bottom slot.