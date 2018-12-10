AMD Athlon 200GE Review: Zen and Vega Get Cheap

AMD Athlon 200GE deals 24 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ AMD Athlon 200GE 2-Core... Amazon Prime £44.17 View Amd Gmbh - CPU AMD AM4 Athlon... eBay £56.29 View Deal ends Mon, Jun 1

Rendering, Encoding, and Compression

Rendering

Image 1 of 9 Image 2 of 9 Image 3 of 9 Image 4 of 9 Image 5 of 9 Image 6 of 9 Image 7 of 9 Image 8 of 9 Image 9 of 9

Low-end chips obviously aren't ideal for rendering workloads. But aside from a notably poor showing in the Corona test, AMD's Athlon 200GE hangs with Intel's Pentium processors in multi-threaded benchmarks, especially after overclocking. It takes tuning to make the Athlon competitive with those same Pentiums during the single-threaded Cinebench and POV-Ray tests.

Encoding & Compression

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

True to what we've seen from other Zen-based processors, the Athlon 200GE is much more agile in our decompression benchmark than it is through the compression workload.

y-cruncher, a single- and multi-threaded program that computes pi, is a great tool for measuring the effect of AVX instructions. Pentium processors are deliberately handicapped by Intel, rendering them unable to accelerate AVX instruction processing. As a result, the Athlon 200GE enjoys a big advantage in these tests.

The HandBrake x265 test is heavily optimized for AVX instructions, while the H.264 benchmark uses a lighter distribution. As a result, the Athlon 200GE beats Intel's G4560, the slowest previous-gen Pentium in our test group. After a bit of overclocking, the Athlon shows up alongside pricier Pentium processors.

MORE: Best Cheap CPUs



MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy



MORE: All CPUs Content