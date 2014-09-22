AMD FX-8370E Review: Pulling The Handbrake For More Efficiency

Gaming: 4.2 GHz Is A Sensible Ceiling
Once I realized that a loss in efficiency (and not cooling headroom) was limiting the usefulness of my overclocking efforts, I swapped over to a more sensible cooler. The be quiet! Dark Rock Pro is a $90 heat sink. Slap it on top of a $200 processor and you're looking at an expensive, unbalanced combination. So, I gave the same company's $50 Shadow Rock Slim a shot with its fan running at under 600 RPM. Noise still wasn't an issue; I measured 31.4 dB(A) from a distance of 50 cm.
Core Voltage
At 4.2 GHz, we measured an average of 1.18 V. This doesn’t change, even if we drop the BIOS' default 1.215 V setting. However, the system becomes unstable at settings of 1.2 V or less. Avoid undervolting; it's not going to happen.
Power Consumption
We measure a maximum power consumption of 103 W between the host processor and VRM. The FX-8370E’s actual power use is probably just over 90 W. The rest shows up on our infrared pictures as a pretty chain of lights made of voltage regulators and waste heat. It looks a lot like what we already showed you at 4.5 GHz.
Temperatures
The CPU package temperature is 47 degree Celsius, and the heat spreader stays at 51 degrees, according to the FX-8370E’s sensor. That should alleviate the worries of enthusiasts who are afraid of cooling AMD's less heat-tolerant processors. Any $15 budget-oriented solution specified for 90 W or more should be sufficient for AMD’s latest FX model.
Most gamers will happily settle for 4.2 GHz, which yields a "free" 30-percent performance boost. If you want to be more environmentally friendly, 3.8 GHz is a better bet.
I think we all get it Vishera isn't exactly wonderful in single core operations, but:
A) I have yet to see any software which requires A LOT of single core power, it's 2014, if something is still single-core, it probably doesn't need all that power or il old enough to make even Vishera good at it.
B) You are comparing a 2012 architecture to a 4790K, It's like comparing Pentium 4 to a Pentium G3258.
If you pre-suppose that your sample is tainted why bother to do the testing and the article in the first place. Perhaps this is a case where your should purchase the product of the shelf in order to better serve your readers.
8150, 8320, 8230e, 8350, 8370e.
That would demonstrate the improvements of Vishera over Bulldozer, as well as any improvements offered by binning.
1) almost every vendor does this, cpus, graphics, ect..
2) the chip they received is exactly what you get when you buy it off the shelf, however every cpu/gpu ect varies by a small amount. The vendors simply make sure that review sites get the top end of that group. In all honesty we are probably talking 3% performance from the majority at most.
My 8320 will happily run 3.5/3.6ghz @ 1.15v as long as turbo core is disabled.
I will probably get the 8320E for my office computer during Black Friday. $140 is the price right now but I prefer $125 or less for an AMD CPU.
Far too many people forget the whole cost of OCing a chip. Sure, a 4.5 83XX can slightly beat a stock i5, but at what cost? The 6300 is a far more compelling CPU for tweakers. If you're lucky on a few sales, you can get the chip, cooler, and mboard for the same $200. And as pointed out here, unless you're pairing it with a top-shelf GPU, you won't see any gaming benefits with a pricier platform.
This is AMD's latest offering. The Haswell refresh is Intel's latest offering. Whatever the products' pedigrees, why shouldn't the two latest SKUs be compared?