AMD Radeon R9 Fury X Power And Pump Analysis

Puzzled By Clueless Manufacturers

We’d like to add one quick note about the retail card before we get to our actual test with its video on the next page. The package states that the card has 4GB of memory. Right behind this, two black strips of paper were glued to it. The strips were fairly loose, so we took them off. Underneath, it says GDDR5. GDDR5 with a full 4096-bit interface? Whoever designed this really didn’t have any clue about the technology in the card.

At least they caught it before it was too late. In addition, Mantle is explicitly advertised in spite of this being the Radeon R9 Fury X. Games almost exclusively use this API as nothing more than a fallback. Windows 10, and with it DirectX 12, is right around the corner, and AMD's own website emphasizes its compatibility with the Microsoft API.

Let’s get to the good stuff!