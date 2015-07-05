AMD Radeon R9 Fury X Power And Pump Analysis

Bottom Line

We again see that one or two benchmarks aren’t enough to provide a fair evaluation. Things have gotten so complicated that we had to rethink what we’ve been doing, and we updated our procedures accordingly.

It’s hard to draw a definitive conclusion about the Radeon R9 Fury X knowing that AMD says upcoming drivers will tease more performance out of it. At this point, all we can say is that AMD’s new graphics card catches up to the GeForce GTX 980 Ti’s power consumption at Full HD, but can’t keep up when it comes to performance. At UHD, its performance is competitive, but its power consumption is much higher compared to Nvidia’s graphics card.

We’re including links to overviews of the results for all tested graphics cards below. The graphs include the new numbers and open in a separate window.