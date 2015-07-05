AMD Radeon R9 Fury X Power And Pump Analysis

Searching For The Actual Manufacturer

To get to the bottom of this, the first thing we needed to find out was who actually manufactured the pumps. There might be a huge Cooler Master label attached to them, but let’s be clear: Cooler Master buys their components. They don’t make them.

According to our information, the Taiwanese company AVC (Asia Vital Components) made the pumps. This is the same company that manufactures the Seidon and Nepton products. It's not a small player in the OEM field, either. In fact, it sees itself as the world market leader in some areas. In spite of a number of personal contacts, all we were greeted with was a wall of silence when we contacted them.