Radeon RX 590 Review: AMD’s First 12nm GPU Hits 225W

Temperatures, Clock Rates, and Infrared Measurements

Although the card’s clock rates on an open test bench look good, they break down once we install XFX's Radeon RX 590 Fatboy 8GB OC+ in a closed case. Our charts make it easy to see the connection between frequency and temperature in a real-world gaming sequence and FurMark.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

For the power consumption we measured, XFX’s cooler really does seem to be a limiting factor. Something larger (and quieter) would have certainly helped. To be sure, a constant 1580 MHz is only possible in a really well-ventilated case.

Here’s what our results look like in table form:

Initial Value Final Value Open Test Bench GPU Temperature 32°C 80°C GPU Clock Rate 1580 MHz 1580 MHz Room Temperature 22°C 22°C Closed Case GPU Temperature 33°C 82-83°C GPU Clock Rate 1580 MHz 1527 MHz Temperature Inside of Case 25°C 45°C

The following images include infrared measurements from our gaming and FurMark loops, both on an open test bench and in a closed case. Differences between the two environments are readily apparent, especially since the cooler is operating at its upper limit.

Temperatures During Gaming

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Temperatures During FurMark

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2



