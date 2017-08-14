AMD Radeon Vega RX 64 8GB Review

Metro: Last Light Redux (DirectX 11)

2560x1440 Results

Our Metro benchmark at 2560x1440 uses SSAA, knocking frame rates down perhaps more than you’d want on a Radeon RX Vega 64. Then again, gamers with FreeSync monitors (or GeForce GTX 1080 owners with G-Sync displays) could probably get away with the setting enabled.

The GeForce card is slightly faster, which comes as no surprise in light of Metro’s DirectX 11 engine. More interesting, perhaps, is how close the two cards land to each other (and how well Radeon R9 Fury X holds up to GeForce GTX 1070).

3840x2160 Results

We disable SSAA at 4K, but the workload is still too overwhelming at Metro’s Very High preset. You’d want to dial back quality to make this resolution smoother on a Vega 64 card. Alternately, the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti and Titan Xp remain powerhouses in DirectX 11-based games.



