AMD Ryzen 5 1500X CPU Review

By ,

3DMark

We aren't big fans of using synthetic benchmarks to measure game performance, but 3DMark's DX11 and DX12 CPU tests provide useful insight into the amount of raw horsepower available to the game engine.

Due to its thread count advantage, AMD's Ryzen 5 1500X beats Intel's entire line-up of stock processors during our DX12 CPU test. Overclocking provides a nice boost, as well. The 1500X enjoys the same advantage in Futuremark's DX11 physics tests.

The 3DMark API overhead test reveals a surprising trend. Mainly, the Ryzen 5 1500X delivers higher DX11 multi-threaded results than its six- and eight-core counterparts, which could be related to its higher per-core allocation of L3 cache reducing contention. This could bode well for frame rates in threaded games.

As expected, the 1500X's single-threaded DX11 results land within range of the other Ryzen processors, but lag Intel's numbers due to its lower per-core/clock performance. The overclocked 1500X enjoys a big gain in single-threaded performance, improving its standing against the locked Core CPUs. In line with its pricing, AMD's Ryzen 5 1500X falls directly between the Core i5-7500 and -7400 in DX12 draw call measurements.


  • Goran_11 01 May 2017 13:24
    Good review. I would like to see more reviews about AMD Ryzen platform.
  • IceMyth 01 May 2017 13:27
    I think you missed the i5-7600K from the Price per Usable Core/Thread table which is $57.2 if you buy it from OutletPC but if you buy it from Amazon.com it will be ~$60.
  • Shale 01 May 2017 13:54
    Be careful, your fingerprint is visible on the CPU, someone could get enough of it from that photo to print and form a latex fingerprint that could be used to frame you for a crime, or depending on the finger and usage, be used for security breach or unlocking your phone.
  • InvalidError 01 May 2017 13:57
    Cost per 1% low FPS might be a better metric: emphasize sustainability. Maybe a 35-45-20 blend of average-1%-0.1%.
  • Wisecracker 01 May 2017 14:08
    <50w in the gaming loop is impressive
    Great job overall by AMD, and would love to see a 'head-to-head' with an OC'd AM3+ rig (FX-6350 at 4.5GHz?)

    Page 5 _ "Civilization VI Graphics Test" Heading
    -- graphic says, "Resident Evil 7"

  • jkhoward 01 May 2017 14:11
    It has been shown time and time again that the AMD chip when paired with a Nvidia card has poor performance. You should really consider getting an AMD Workstation card for your test until Nvidia can fix the issue.
    Reply
  • velocityg4 01 May 2017 14:17
    Why didn't you use the same CPU options for both the Workstation and gaming tests? It would have been helpful to know how an overclocked 1500x stands up against an i5-7500 in any use case. If someone is overclocking for gaming. They aren't likely to disable the overclock when working.

    It sounds like Toms German and US labs need to communicate a bit more to set exact testing requirements for a review. That way the reader receives consistent data.

    As it stands now. The review is haphazard. There are different data sources for gaming, workstation, temperature and power.
  • $hawn 01 May 2017 14:18
    "8T/12T powerhouses" - I think there's a typo here
    Reply
  • $hawn 01 May 2017 14:19
    Sorry it's correct
  • elbert 01 May 2017 14:34
    Looks like the Ryzen 5 1500X bests the i5-7500 while overclocked. Should the test have included best OC with the stock cooler? Price is important at this level and an aftermarket cooler stripes it of the price advantage.
