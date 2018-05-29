AMD Ryzen 5 2600 CPU Review: Efficient And Affordable

Far Cry Primal
Far Cry Primal showed Intel's CPU line-up leading again. Interestingly, Ryzen 5 and Core i5 beat Ryzen 7 and Core i7, telling us that this title doesn't benefit from simultaneous multi-threading, but rather is penalized by the technology.
Grand Theft Auto V
Grand Theft Auto V favors Intel architectures and, more generally, multi-core designs with high clock rates.
After overclocking, the Ryzen 5 2600 beat Intel's Core i5-8400. At stock settings, though, a lower base frequency caused the chip to trail many of our other test platforms.
Hitman
A few months ago, Hitman received an update that imposed a 90 FPS performance ceiling, limiting its utility as a benchmark. Fortunately for us, IO Interactive recently did away with that cap. So, we retested all of the CPUs in our pool.
The benchmark results clearly split between Intel Core (up top) and AMD Ryzen (down below) CPUs. Nevertheless, an overclocked Ryzen 5 2600 achieved similar performance as the tuned 2600X.
It'd be nice to have one middle-of-the-road (in terms of GPU/CPU-boundness) game benchmarked in 1440p and 4k, too, as a sort of sanity check. If the differences diminish to rounding error territory, people looking to game in those resolutions with good settings might be better off getting a "good enough" CPU and putting all extra money towards the GPU.
Not only that, if there actually *was* a distinct advangage to getting the best IPC Intel mainstream processor for high-res, high-settings gaming, finding that out would be interesting.
On the flipside the last con "Only $20 cheaper than 95W Ryzen 5 2600X" does make a lot of sense.
For only $20 you get noticeably better performance with "you may even say because" a much better cooler.
Even if I was building a computer for my grandmother who only wanted to use it to do Facebook and free casino games, I'd still go with the 2600x
True, but between the 2600s I'd choose the X.