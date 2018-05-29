AMD Ryzen 5 2600 CPU Review: Efficient And Affordable

Trending

Far Cry Primal

Far Cry Primal showed Intel's CPU line-up leading again. Interestingly, Ryzen 5 and Core i5 beat Ryzen 7 and Core i7, telling us that this title doesn't benefit from simultaneous multi-threading, but rather is penalized by the technology.

Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V favors Intel architectures and, more generally, multi-core designs with high clock rates.

After overclocking, the Ryzen 5 2600 beat Intel's Core i5-8400. At stock settings, though, a lower base frequency caused the chip to trail many of our other test platforms.

Hitman

A few months ago, Hitman received an update that imposed a 90 FPS performance ceiling, limiting its utility as a benchmark. Fortunately for us, IO Interactive recently did away with that cap. So, we retested all of the CPUs in our pool.

The benchmark results clearly split between Intel Core (up top) and AMD Ryzen (down below) CPUs. Nevertheless, an overclocked Ryzen 5 2600 achieved similar performance as the tuned 2600X. 


  • joeblowsmynose 29 May 2018 14:51
    Really grasping at straws to come up with some cons, eh? "needs better than stock cooler for serious overclocking", "slower than a faster, more expensive CPU", lol. Those cons apply to ever CPU ever made.
  • Gillerer 29 May 2018 14:53
    Now I know you want to use 1080p in order to get differences between CPUs and not be GPU limited. The problem is, those differences are therefore artificially inflated compared to some enthusiast gamers' hardware.

    It'd be nice to have one middle-of-the-road (in terms of GPU/CPU-boundness) game benchmarked in 1440p and 4k, too, as a sort of sanity check. If the differences diminish to rounding error territory, people looking to game in those resolutions with good settings might be better off getting a "good enough" CPU and putting all extra money towards the GPU.

    Not only that, if there actually *was* a distinct advangage to getting the best IPC Intel mainstream processor for high-res, high-settings gaming, finding that out would be interesting.
  • Blytz 29 May 2018 15:22
    I chucked a basic corsair liquid cooler on my 1600X and it runs all cores @ 4.0 I hope the clock for clock is worth the upgrade for those making that step
  • 1_rick 29 May 2018 17:06
    I did the same thing (except I used an NZXT AIO) with the same results. It seems like a 4.2 OC means the 2600 isn't a worthwhile upgrade from the 1600X, but that's what I expected.
  • Giroro 29 May 2018 17:26
    Right now the price difference between the 2600x and 2600 is $229 vs $189 , so a $40 difference.
  • theyeti87 29 May 2018 19:50
    I would love to know whether or not the Indium (I) Iodide 99.999% anhydrous beads that I package for Global Foundries at work is used for the solder in these chips.
  • Dugimodo 29 May 2018 20:53
    I'm not sure if it does but I think the 8400 needs to include a basic cooler in the cost analysis after seeing several reviews that show it thermal throttles on stock cooling and loses up to 20% performance depending on load and case cooling etc. These charts make it look better than the 2600 when in reality the difference may be almost nothing. Not that I'm buying either :) too much of a performance junkie for that.
  • derekullo 29 May 2018 22:00
    21009625 said:
    Really grasping at straws to come up with some cons, eh? "needs better than stock cooler for serious overclocking", "slower than a faster, more expensive CPU", lol. Those cons apply to ever CPU ever made.

    On the flipside the last con "Only $20 cheaper than 95W Ryzen 5 2600X" does make a lot of sense.

    For only $20 you get noticeably better performance with "you may even say because" a much better cooler.

    Even if I was building a computer for my grandmother who only wanted to use it to do Facebook and free casino games, I'd still go with the 2600x

  • Dugimodo 30 May 2018 01:13
    I think for Granny I'd go the 2400G and save on a graphics card myself.
  • derekullo 30 May 2018 17:08
    21011262 said:
    I think for Granny I'd go the 2400G and save on a graphics card myself.

    True, but between the 2600s I'd choose the X.

