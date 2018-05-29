AMD Ryzen 5 2600 CPU Review: Efficient And Affordable

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 deals 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Socket AM4... Laptops Direct £119.97 View AMD YD2600BBAFBOX Ryzen 5... Amazon Prime £174.99 £129 View Reduced Price AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Gen2 6 Core... Scan £143.99 View Amd Ryzen 5 2600 3.90Ghz 6... very.co.uk £219.99 View Show More Deals

Far Cry Primal

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Far Cry Primal showed Intel's CPU line-up leading again. Interestingly, Ryzen 5 and Core i5 beat Ryzen 7 and Core i7, telling us that this title doesn't benefit from simultaneous multi-threading, but rather is penalized by the technology.

Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V favors Intel architectures and, more generally, multi-core designs with high clock rates.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

After overclocking, the Ryzen 5 2600 beat Intel's Core i5-8400. At stock settings, though, a lower base frequency caused the chip to trail many of our other test platforms.

Hitman

A few months ago, Hitman received an update that imposed a 90 FPS performance ceiling, limiting its utility as a benchmark. Fortunately for us, IO Interactive recently did away with that cap. So, we retested all of the CPUs in our pool.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The benchmark results clearly split between Intel Core (up top) and AMD Ryzen (down below) CPUs. Nevertheless, an overclocked Ryzen 5 2600 achieved similar performance as the tuned 2600X.



