AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900X CPU Review

Grand Theft Auto V, Hitman & Shadow of Mordor
Grand Theft Auto V
Grand Theft Auto finds the 1900X and 1800X offering similar performance levels in both stock and overclocked configurations. Running the 1900X in Creator Mode provides better performance than a stock Ryzen 7 1800X.
Meanwhile, the overclocked 1920X beats Intel's stock Core i7-7820X, though tuning propels Intel into a commanding lead.
A stock Coffee Lake-based Core i7-8700K nearly catches the tuned -7820X, so you can imagine it would take the lead after some overclocking of its own.
Hitman (2016)
The 1900X doesn't respond well to our Hitman benchmark, demonstrating lower average and minimum frame rates compared to the mainstream Ryzen 7 1800X. The gap is much more pronounced between AMD's and Intel's chips, though we imagine this would shrink at higher resolutions.
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
Ryzen Threadripper 1920X and 1900X top the chart in this largely graphics-bound test.
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor does tend to favor the highest clock rates, making AMD's slight win over the overclocked Core i7 more impressive.
This is to let others know what I was able to do with the 1900x. I use a Ryzen 1700 for gaming. I do Photo work and Ballistics, on the 1900x. For what I use it for it is superb product. One last thing - I run both systems at 4K Res. Better on my older eyes.
31 tests for applications. Some tested with both native CPU processing and OpenCL acceleration. Also, four synthetics that measure key performance traits.
10 games, four synthetics.
Bit odd basing the conclusion on tests that are not by the initial introduction representative of the target market for the product. Why does everything have to be about gaming?? If the CPU isn't aimed at gamers in the conventional sense then surely it makes more sense to test it based on the kind of task it is aimed at? For example, setup an X399/1900X system with four GPUs for CUDA in AE or somesuch, compare it to the same GPU config on an X299 board, how do they behave? Efficiency, power consumption, render times, stability during an intense render, etc.
At the very least do some tests at 4K while streaming and show how the systems compare under such a scenario, such as GN has done for various CPU comparisons.
Ian.
It makes sense in that they can show that to people who might be considering going with it for a gaming system. Some people tend to think that just because some piece of hardware is more expensive that it will be better for gaming, when in reality that hardware may cost more because it adds features that don't even provide much benefit to games. The 1900X enables quad channel memory with a higher maximum memory limit, but games won't benefit from that, and 16GB of dual channel memory should work just as well for years to come. Likewise, a gaming system won't likely see much benefit from having a CPU with 64 PCIe lanes. Someone wanting an 8 core processor for a gaming system would likely get comparable performance by overclocking a Ryzen 1700 on an X370 motherboard for several hundred dollars less. The same goes for other HEDT processors with lots of cores like the other Threadripper parts and Intel's equivalents. For gaming, those extra cores won't likely provide any benefit, and will likely only make it harder to keep the chip cool,resulting in lower clock rates if anything. Of course, there will also be some people who want those extra hardware features for specific tasks other than gaming, but may want to be able to game on the system as well.
This site is aimed mainly at gamers, so it makes sense to base the conclusion on gaming performance. You just seem to be upset that "someone might read this the wrong way and think AMD sucks", as if our job would be caring for the companies best interests.
They can do their own marketing, the job of Tom's is to give us all the information in the most scientifically accurate way possible, and then sum it up with a conclusion aimed at their readers, who are mostly gamers.
If you are not a gamer, then you can just read the pages with the productivity apps, and just ignore the conclusion (since it will not apply to you). There is no misrepresentation or false information anywhere in the article
Also, there are seven application price efficiency charts in the conclusion.
Dunno if you forgot than with any TR chip you will get the full 64pcie lanes + ECC support. Where can you find that even on the 2K i9? Well, you won't.