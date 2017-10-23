AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900X CPU Review

Grand Theft Auto V, Hitman & Shadow of Mordor

Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto finds the 1900X and 1800X offering similar performance levels in both stock and overclocked configurations. Running the 1900X in Creator Mode provides better performance than a stock Ryzen 7 1800X.

Meanwhile, the overclocked 1920X beats Intel's stock Core i7-7820X, though tuning propels Intel into a commanding lead.

A stock Coffee Lake-based Core i7-8700K nearly catches the tuned -7820X, so you can imagine it would take the lead after some overclocking of its own.

Hitman (2016)

The 1900X doesn't respond well to our Hitman benchmark, demonstrating lower average and minimum frame rates compared to the mainstream Ryzen 7 1800X. The gap is much more pronounced between AMD's and Intel's chips, though we imagine this would shrink at higher resolutions.

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

Ryzen Threadripper 1920X and 1900X top the chart in this largely graphics-bound test.

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor does tend to favor the highest clock rates, making AMD's slight win over the overclocked Core i7 more impressive.



