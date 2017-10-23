AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900X CPU Review

Project CARS, Far Cry Primal & Rise of the Tomb Raider

Project CARS

Intel's Core i7-8700K offers the best performance during our benchmark, while the 1900X lands in the middle of this chart with Game Mode active. Creator Mode makes more threads available to the Madness game engine, though Slightly Mad Studios can't seem to extract maximum performance from AMD's distributed MCM architecture.

Far Cry Primal

Far Cry Primal's Dunia 2 engine refuses to run in Creator Mode on the 32-thread Threadripper 1950X processor. We don't have the same issue with AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 1900X and 1920X, though.

The 1900X gains nothing from Creator Mode. Meanwhile, the Threadripper 1900X's Game Mode fares quite a bit better, gaining even more after overclocking.

A stock Core i7-7820X lags the tuned Threadrippers in Game Mode, but really stretches its legs after we crank it up to 4.6 GHz.

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Rise of the Tomb Raider has long been a thorn in the Ryzen architecture's side. But recent software patches helped rectify AMD's deficits encountered at launch.

The Intel processors still lead during our benchmark, but an overclocked Ryzen 7 1800X ekes out a slight lead over AMD's Threadripper models.



