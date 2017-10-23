AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900X CPU Review

Project CARS, Far Cry Primal & Rise of the Tomb Raider
Project CARS
Intel's Core i7-8700K offers the best performance during our benchmark, while the 1900X lands in the middle of this chart with Game Mode active. Creator Mode makes more threads available to the Madness game engine, though Slightly Mad Studios can't seem to extract maximum performance from AMD's distributed MCM architecture.
Far Cry Primal
Far Cry Primal's Dunia 2 engine refuses to run in Creator Mode on the 32-thread Threadripper 1950X processor. We don't have the same issue with AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 1900X and 1920X, though.
The 1900X gains nothing from Creator Mode. Meanwhile, the Threadripper 1900X's Game Mode fares quite a bit better, gaining even more after overclocking.
A stock Core i7-7820X lags the tuned Threadrippers in Game Mode, but really stretches its legs after we crank it up to 4.6 GHz.
Rise of the Tomb Raider
Rise of the Tomb Raider has long been a thorn in the Ryzen architecture's side. But recent software patches helped rectify AMD's deficits encountered at launch.
The Intel processors still lead during our benchmark, but an overclocked Ryzen 7 1800X ekes out a slight lead over AMD's Threadripper models.
This is to let others know what I was able to do with the 1900x. I use a Ryzen 1700 for gaming. I do Photo work and Ballistics, on the 1900x. For what I use it for it is superb product. One last thing - I run both systems at 4K Res. Better on my older eyes.
31 tests for applications. Some tested with both native CPU processing and OpenCL acceleration. Also, four synthetics that measure key performance traits.
10 games, four synthetics.
Bit odd basing the conclusion on tests that are not by the initial introduction representative of the target market for the product. Why does everything have to be about gaming?? If the CPU isn't aimed at gamers in the conventional sense then surely it makes more sense to test it based on the kind of task it is aimed at? For example, setup an X399/1900X system with four GPUs for CUDA in AE or somesuch, compare it to the same GPU config on an X299 board, how do they behave? Efficiency, power consumption, render times, stability during an intense render, etc.
At the very least do some tests at 4K while streaming and show how the systems compare under such a scenario, such as GN has done for various CPU comparisons.
Ian.
It makes sense in that they can show that to people who might be considering going with it for a gaming system. Some people tend to think that just because some piece of hardware is more expensive that it will be better for gaming, when in reality that hardware may cost more because it adds features that don't even provide much benefit to games. The 1900X enables quad channel memory with a higher maximum memory limit, but games won't benefit from that, and 16GB of dual channel memory should work just as well for years to come. Likewise, a gaming system won't likely see much benefit from having a CPU with 64 PCIe lanes. Someone wanting an 8 core processor for a gaming system would likely get comparable performance by overclocking a Ryzen 1700 on an X370 motherboard for several hundred dollars less. The same goes for other HEDT processors with lots of cores like the other Threadripper parts and Intel's equivalents. For gaming, those extra cores won't likely provide any benefit, and will likely only make it harder to keep the chip cool,resulting in lower clock rates if anything. Of course, there will also be some people who want those extra hardware features for specific tasks other than gaming, but may want to be able to game on the system as well.
This site is aimed mainly at gamers, so it makes sense to base the conclusion on gaming performance. You just seem to be upset that "someone might read this the wrong way and think AMD sucks", as if our job would be caring for the companies best interests.
They can do their own marketing, the job of Tom's is to give us all the information in the most scientifically accurate way possible, and then sum it up with a conclusion aimed at their readers, who are mostly gamers.
If you are not a gamer, then you can just read the pages with the productivity apps, and just ignore the conclusion (since it will not apply to you). There is no misrepresentation or false information anywhere in the article
Also, there are seven application price efficiency charts in the conclusion.
Dunno if you forgot than with any TR chip you will get the full 64pcie lanes + ECC support. Where can you find that even on the 2K i9? Well, you won't.