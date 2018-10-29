AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX Review: 24 Cores on a Budget

Trending

Shadow Of War and Project CARS 2

Middle-earth: Shadow Of War

Shadow of War leans heavier on graphics resources than host processing, so we don't see large deltas between the fastest and slowest CPUs. The same observation applies to our experiments with Creator mode, Dynamic Local Mode, and Game mode. 

Project CARS 2

Although Project CARS 2 is purportedly optimized for threading, clock rates obviously affect frame rates. If you’re gaming in Creator mode, the Dynamic Local feature serves up a big speed-up. But the standard Game mode still offers the best performance.

26 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Peter Martin 29 October 2018 13:44
    Threadripper and Cake or Death!
    I'll have the Threadripper please.
    Very well! Give him Threadripper!

    This would be ideal for me, but it is pricey for now.
  • richardvday 29 October 2018 13:51
    New = Pricey
    Always going to be that way
  • Peter Martin 29 October 2018 13:52
    yeah. i can wait... lol, still, I need one.
  • 1_rick 29 October 2018 14:44
    Basin Falls may be soldered, but considering that the solder in the 9000-series doesn't seem to do as much as people had hoped, we should be prepared for there not to be a lot of OC headroom.
  • kinggremlin 29 October 2018 14:46
    If you can't afford it, you don't need it. Anyone who can make actual use of this CPU is using it in a business which is generating the money necessary to pay for it.
  • g-unit1111 29 October 2018 15:03
    21441427 said:
    If you can't afford it, you don't need it. Anyone who can make actual use of this CPU is using it in a business which is generating the money necessary to pay for it.

    Exactly, if I were in a business to generate content I would take the 24 core TR4 CPU over the 18 core Intel equivalent for less money any day of the week. Not everything is made to play games on it.
  • Peter Martin 29 October 2018 15:05
    who are you to determine my needs?
  • Dorian Kunch 29 October 2018 15:40
    Why he is the internet IT god, bow to it it it it one one one one
    Give it the Threadripper.
    Give it!
  • mellis 29 October 2018 16:05
    Looks like the I9-9900K is the best bang for the buck.
    Reply
  • Peter Martin 29 October 2018 16:49
    I would be able to make some money with that for sure. fine, now where is that business plan?
