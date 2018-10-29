AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX Review: 24 Cores on a Budget

Shadow Of War and Project CARS 2

Middle-earth: Shadow Of War

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Shadow of War leans heavier on graphics resources than host processing, so we don't see large deltas between the fastest and slowest CPUs. The same observation applies to our experiments with Creator mode, Dynamic Local Mode, and Game mode.

Project CARS 2

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Although Project CARS 2 is purportedly optimized for threading, clock rates obviously affect frame rates. If you’re gaming in Creator mode, the Dynamic Local feature serves up a big speed-up. But the standard Game mode still offers the best performance.

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy

MORE: All CPUs Content