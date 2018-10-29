AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX Review: 24 Cores on a Budget

Shadow Of War and Project CARS 2
Middle-earth: Shadow Of War
Shadow of War leans heavier on graphics resources than host processing, so we don't see large deltas between the fastest and slowest CPUs. The same observation applies to our experiments with Creator mode, Dynamic Local Mode, and Game mode.
Project CARS 2
Although Project CARS 2 is purportedly optimized for threading, clock rates obviously affect frame rates. If you’re gaming in Creator mode, the Dynamic Local feature serves up a big speed-up. But the standard Game mode still offers the best performance.
I'll have the Threadripper please.
Very well! Give him Threadripper!
This would be ideal for me, but it is pricey for now.
Always going to be that way
Exactly, if I were in a business to generate content I would take the 24 core TR4 CPU over the 18 core Intel equivalent for less money any day of the week. Not everything is made to play games on it.
Give it the Threadripper.
Give it!