Antec Earthwatts Gold Pro 750W PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units. 

Antec EA750G Pro

Bitfenix BWG750M

Seasonic SSR-750FX

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

The hold-up and power-good signal times are close enough to the ATX spec's requirements, although they don't quite hit them.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

Measured inrush current with 115V input is pretty low. But we get a very high reading with 230V.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the EA750G Pro's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan SpeedPSU NoiseTemps (In/Out)PF/AC Volts
14.370A1.981A1.989A0.984A74.34585.140%474 RPM9.2 dB(A)38.23°C0.969
12.072V5.043V3.317V5.084V87.32147.06°C115.28V
29.806A2.977A2.988A1.183A149.25488.917%474 RPM9.2 dB(A)38.44°C0.985
12.070V5.038V3.312V5.074V167.85849.59°C115.18V
315.644A3.476A3.478A1.382A224.77790.029%556 RPM10.1 dB(A)38.51°C0.989
12.067V5.034V3.307V5.065V249.67152.09°C115.07V
421.415A3.974A3.999A1.583A299.54790.056%812 RPM16.0 dB(A)39.77°C0.988
12.064V5.031V3.301V5.055V332.62454.10°C115.07V
526.859A4.972A5.002A1.784A374.47489.875%1046 RPM22.0 dB(A)40.89°C0.988
12.062V5.030V3.297V5.045V416.66256.50°C114.96V
632.307A5.966A6.012A1.986A449.42389.347%1287 RPM29.1 dB(A)41.52°C0.988
12.060V5.029V3.293V5.035V503.00957.59°C114.86V
737.788A6.962A7.028A2.189A524.73888.549%1698 RPM35.9 dB(A)42.49°C0.988
12.058V5.027V3.286V5.025V592.59858.83°C114.83V
843.272A7.959A8.048A2.393A600.04487.812%2017 RPM41.3 dB(A)43.52°C0.989
12.055V5.026V3.280V5.015V683.33160.54°C114.72V
949.122A8.461A8.551A2.396A674.56587.122%2030 RPM40.8 dB(A)44.52°C0.990
12.053V5.023V3.274V5.009V774.27463.15°C114.60V
1054.784A8.968A9.088A3.006A749.80186.242%2046 RPM40.1 dB(A)46.05°C0.991
12.049V5.019V3.268V4.990V869.41668.10°C114.57V
1161.047A8.980A9.105A3.010A825.03085.185%2046 RPM40.1 dB(A)47.70°C0.991
12.045V5.013V3.262V4.984V968.51473.39°C114.44V
CL10.735A12.001A11.998A0.000A109.51083.031%1180 RPM25.7 dB(A)43.97°C0.983
12.064V5.069V3.318V5.091V131.89155.00°C115.21V
CL262.009A1.000A0.999A1.000A760.49686.936%2046 RPM40.1 dB(A)46.31°C0.991
12.050V4.990V3.262V5.039V874.78167.91°C114.58V

Load regulation on the +12V and 5V rails is tight, while it's a bit looser (though still within 2%) at 3.3V.

Up to the 50% load, the PSU is very quiet. It needs a greater-than 70% load to exceed 35 dB(A). Spinning at 2017 RPM, we do notice bearing or vibration sounds, which is why we measure slightly more noise there than at higher fan speeds.


