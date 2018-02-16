Antec Earthwatts Gold Pro 750W PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

The hold-up and power-good signal times are close enough to the ATX spec's requirements, although they don't quite hit them.

Inrush Current

Measured inrush current with 115V input is pretty low. But we get a very high reading with 230V.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the EA750G Pro's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 4.370A 1.981A 1.989A 0.984A 74.345 85.140% 474 RPM 9.2 dB(A) 38.23°C 0.969 12.072V 5.043V 3.317V 5.084V 87.321 47.06°C 115.28V 2 9.806A 2.977A 2.988A 1.183A 149.254 88.917% 474 RPM 9.2 dB(A) 38.44°C 0.985 12.070V 5.038V 3.312V 5.074V 167.858 49.59°C 115.18V 3 15.644A 3.476A 3.478A 1.382A 224.777 90.029% 556 RPM 10.1 dB(A) 38.51°C 0.989 12.067V 5.034V 3.307V 5.065V 249.671 52.09°C 115.07V 4 21.415A 3.974A 3.999A 1.583A 299.547 90.056% 812 RPM 16.0 dB(A) 39.77°C 0.988 12.064V 5.031V 3.301V 5.055V 332.624 54.10°C 115.07V 5 26.859A 4.972A 5.002A 1.784A 374.474 89.875% 1046 RPM 22.0 dB(A) 40.89°C 0.988 12.062V 5.030V 3.297V 5.045V 416.662 56.50°C 114.96V 6 32.307A 5.966A 6.012A 1.986A 449.423 89.347% 1287 RPM 29.1 dB(A) 41.52°C 0.988 12.060V 5.029V 3.293V 5.035V 503.009 57.59°C 114.86V 7 37.788A 6.962A 7.028A 2.189A 524.738 88.549% 1698 RPM 35.9 dB(A) 42.49°C 0.988 12.058V 5.027V 3.286V 5.025V 592.598 58.83°C 114.83V 8 43.272A 7.959A 8.048A 2.393A 600.044 87.812% 2017 RPM 41.3 dB(A) 43.52°C 0.989 12.055V 5.026V 3.280V 5.015V 683.331 60.54°C 114.72V 9 49.122A 8.461A 8.551A 2.396A 674.565 87.122% 2030 RPM 40.8 dB(A) 44.52°C 0.990 12.053V 5.023V 3.274V 5.009V 774.274 63.15°C 114.60V 10 54.784A 8.968A 9.088A 3.006A 749.801 86.242% 2046 RPM 40.1 dB(A) 46.05°C 0.991 12.049V 5.019V 3.268V 4.990V 869.416 68.10°C 114.57V 11 61.047A 8.980A 9.105A 3.010A 825.030 85.185% 2046 RPM 40.1 dB(A) 47.70°C 0.991 12.045V 5.013V 3.262V 4.984V 968.514 73.39°C 114.44V CL1 0.735A 12.001A 11.998A 0.000A 109.510 83.031% 1180 RPM 25.7 dB(A) 43.97°C 0.983 12.064V 5.069V 3.318V 5.091V 131.891 55.00°C 115.21V CL2 62.009A 1.000A 0.999A 1.000A 760.496 86.936% 2046 RPM 40.1 dB(A) 46.31°C 0.991 12.050V 4.990V 3.262V 5.039V 874.781 67.91°C 114.58V

Load regulation on the +12V and 5V rails is tight, while it's a bit looser (though still within 2%) at 3.3V.

Up to the 50% load, the PSU is very quiet. It needs a greater-than 70% load to exceed 35 dB(A). Spinning at 2017 RPM, we do notice bearing or vibration sounds, which is why we measure slightly more noise there than at higher fan speeds.



