Antec Earthwatts Gold Pro 750W PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current
Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation
Hold-Up Time
The hold-up and power-good signal times are close enough to the ATX spec's requirements, although they don't quite hit them.
Inrush Current
Measured inrush current with 115V input is pretty low. But we get a very high reading with 230V.
Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements
The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the EA750G Pro's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.
We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.
|Test #
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|DC/AC (Watts)
|Efficiency
|Fan Speed
|PSU Noise
|Temps (In/Out)
|PF/AC Volts
|1
|4.370A
|1.981A
|1.989A
|0.984A
|74.345
|85.140%
|474 RPM
|9.2 dB(A)
|38.23°C
|0.969
|12.072V
|5.043V
|3.317V
|5.084V
|87.321
|47.06°C
|115.28V
|2
|9.806A
|2.977A
|2.988A
|1.183A
|149.254
|88.917%
|474 RPM
|9.2 dB(A)
|38.44°C
|0.985
|12.070V
|5.038V
|3.312V
|5.074V
|167.858
|49.59°C
|115.18V
|3
|15.644A
|3.476A
|3.478A
|1.382A
|224.777
|90.029%
|556 RPM
|10.1 dB(A)
|38.51°C
|0.989
|12.067V
|5.034V
|3.307V
|5.065V
|249.671
|52.09°C
|115.07V
|4
|21.415A
|3.974A
|3.999A
|1.583A
|299.547
|90.056%
|812 RPM
|16.0 dB(A)
|39.77°C
|0.988
|12.064V
|5.031V
|3.301V
|5.055V
|332.624
|54.10°C
|115.07V
|5
|26.859A
|4.972A
|5.002A
|1.784A
|374.474
|89.875%
|1046 RPM
|22.0 dB(A)
|40.89°C
|0.988
|12.062V
|5.030V
|3.297V
|5.045V
|416.662
|56.50°C
|114.96V
|6
|32.307A
|5.966A
|6.012A
|1.986A
|449.423
|89.347%
|1287 RPM
|29.1 dB(A)
|41.52°C
|0.988
|12.060V
|5.029V
|3.293V
|5.035V
|503.009
|57.59°C
|114.86V
|7
|37.788A
|6.962A
|7.028A
|2.189A
|524.738
|88.549%
|1698 RPM
|35.9 dB(A)
|42.49°C
|0.988
|12.058V
|5.027V
|3.286V
|5.025V
|592.598
|58.83°C
|114.83V
|8
|43.272A
|7.959A
|8.048A
|2.393A
|600.044
|87.812%
|2017 RPM
|41.3 dB(A)
|43.52°C
|0.989
|12.055V
|5.026V
|3.280V
|5.015V
|683.331
|60.54°C
|114.72V
|9
|49.122A
|8.461A
|8.551A
|2.396A
|674.565
|87.122%
|2030 RPM
|40.8 dB(A)
|44.52°C
|0.990
|12.053V
|5.023V
|3.274V
|5.009V
|774.274
|63.15°C
|114.60V
|10
|54.784A
|8.968A
|9.088A
|3.006A
|749.801
|86.242%
|2046 RPM
|40.1 dB(A)
|46.05°C
|0.991
|12.049V
|5.019V
|3.268V
|4.990V
|869.416
|68.10°C
|114.57V
|11
|61.047A
|8.980A
|9.105A
|3.010A
|825.030
|85.185%
|2046 RPM
|40.1 dB(A)
|47.70°C
|0.991
|12.045V
|5.013V
|3.262V
|4.984V
|968.514
|73.39°C
|114.44V
|CL1
|0.735A
|12.001A
|11.998A
|0.000A
|109.510
|83.031%
|1180 RPM
|25.7 dB(A)
|43.97°C
|0.983
|12.064V
|5.069V
|3.318V
|5.091V
|131.891
|55.00°C
|115.21V
|CL2
|62.009A
|1.000A
|0.999A
|1.000A
|760.496
|86.936%
|2046 RPM
|40.1 dB(A)
|46.31°C
|0.991
|12.050V
|4.990V
|3.262V
|5.039V
|874.781
|67.91°C
|114.58V
Load regulation on the +12V and 5V rails is tight, while it's a bit looser (though still within 2%) at 3.3V.
Up to the 50% load, the PSU is very quiet. It needs a greater-than 70% load to exceed 35 dB(A). Spinning at 2017 RPM, we do notice bearing or vibration sounds, which is why we measure slightly more noise there than at higher fan speeds.
